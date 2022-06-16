Coming to Love Our Children More Than Guns

by Ernie McCray

I can think of no better sentiment

than

“Love Our Children

More Than Guns”

and I can think of no better way

to display that love

than by enacting

a few rules and regulations

that protect them from guns.

But there are naysayers

to such a notion,

claiming that laws won’t solve our problems with guns,

to which

I say, “Well, maybe not right away.”

I mean, after all,

we’re talking about the USA,

where there seems to always

be someone with a sick mind

walking around

fantasizing blowing somebody away

with the likes of an AR-15.

But, there has to be a beginning

to bringing such madness to an end

and, as to how to go about this,

there are already suggestions

making the rounds,

ready to gain ground,

ideas around

saying no to high-capacity magazines

and assault weapons

and yes to

raising the age to buy a gun from 18 to 21,

and not letting anyone

with dangerous pasts

or anyone who waves “red flags”

buy one.

Actions such as these

in a land

that has had a fascination with guns

for centuries,

would set a tone

for future generations to clone,

making them the beneficiaries

of a generation

that had already dealt with

who reasonably should, or shouldn’t be,

in possession of guns,

a generation

that had already taken under consideration

and acted upon

the truth that there are some guns

that perhaps shouldn’t

be in the hands of anyone,

save a soldier or a marine

in a combat zone situation.

The hope would be that someday guns

in our nation

will be looked at with more caution

than adoration,

leading to a country once known

for its violence

to one

where it would be very unlikely

that anyone, let alone children,]

would have to fear being randomly

shot down by a gun –

because children will have become

loved

more than guns.