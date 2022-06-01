Plans for the New Ocean Beach Library – A Video

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Here is a silent video of the new plans for the OB Library by Charles Landon. It’s about 4 minutes long.

The plans were presented by the City at a forum Tuesday night, May 31.

A report on the meeting itself will be forthcoming.