Plans for the New Ocean Beach Library – A Video

Here is a silent video of the new plans for the OB Library by Charles Landon. It’s about 4 minutes long.

The plans were presented by the City at a forum Tuesday night, May 31.

A report on the meeting itself will be forthcoming.

