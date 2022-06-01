Plans for the New Ocean Beach Library – A Video

Here is a silent video of the new plans for the OB Library by Charles Landon. It’s about 4 minutes long.
The plans were presented by the City at a forum Tuesday night, May 31.
A report on the meeting itself will be forthcoming.
by Source on June 1, 2022
in Ocean Beach
