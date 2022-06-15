OB Historical Society: A Tour of Spanish Village in Balboa Park – Thursday, June 16 at Water’s Edge Church

Please join Ocean Beach Historical Society Thursday evening, June 16 at 7:00 pm, at Water’s Edge Faith Community, 1984 Sunset Cliffs Blvd in Ocean Beach, as our own Jeff Iles takes us on a fun and informative tour of Spanish Village in Balboa Park.

Jeff’s enthusiasm for this hidden gem is infectious, as you will see in this multi-media extravaganza! (Film plus live Q & A). Jeff also has a surprise in store for attendees, so don’t miss it. Always FREE, tell your friends, and come on down!