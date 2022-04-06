OB Rag Confirms Evergreen Street Marked for Single-Lane Striping, Just Like Mira Mesa Debacle

OB Rag reporter Geoff Page has confirmed that Evergreen Street in the neighborhood of Roseville in Point Loma has been marked up for what appears to be single-lane striping.

Page described what he saw (see diagram):

Just out side the parked cars, on both sides of the street, are markings for what looks like the width of a bike lane. This leaves the center lane about 12 feet wide, if that.

It looks just like Gold Coast (in Mira Mesa).

This makes no sense. Why stripe out two bike lanes on a road like Evergreen? Just like Gold Coast, this is a residential neighborhood – why is all this striping needed for cyclists to ride on streets like this? It is costly, will require maintenance, and decreases safety.