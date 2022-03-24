San Diego Labor Is Split Over Redevelopment Proposals for the Sport Arena Project

San Diego labor is divided over which proposed redevelopment for the Sports Arena – Midway area is best. Five developer teams have stepped forward and as we enter the elimination phase, endorsements from groups like unions and labor councils are extremely important.

Yet, only two teams have received laudatory praises from San Diego labor.

The San Diego County Building and Construction Trades Council, an organization representing 22 local unions and 30,000 construction workers, has endorsed Neighborhood Next. This was just announced Wednesday, March 23.

But the San Diego and Imperial County Labor Council, which represents 136 service-worker unions, or more than 200,000 families, has endorsed Hometown SD.

So, what’s the deal?

In mid-December, 2021, the Rag outlined the proposals from the five surviving redevelopment contenders, and this is what we reported then:

Neighborhood Next pairs ConAm Group with Wakeland and Community Housing Works. They propose to remake the parcels in the style of San Diego’s Little Italy, where a plethora of apartment buildings in a variety of heights and designs give life to a wealth of street-level activity, replete with dining and shopping options, where pedestrians and bicyclists have the right of way. A central path, called the GreenLine Promenade, would extend the length of the project, weaving together a broader network of open spaces and transporting people from the property’s eastern edge to the San Diego River. Altogether, the group is designing a site with 4,800 to 5,400 apartments, up to 300,000 feet square feet of commercial retail and office space, a dedicated community building that could house a school or library, and one or two hotels.

Neighborhood Next’s revised proposal: 1,350 units at 80 percent or less of the AMI; plan calls for a total of 5,400 units. Plus, we reported:

HomeTownSD – hails from local firms Monarch Group and JMI Sports. Their proposal centers around more than 2,000 deed-restricted apartment homes set aside for low- and middle-income families. It also includes a downsized sports arena that can hold 10,000 people, a 300-key hotel, 300,000 square feet of commercial office and retail space, a 10,000 square-foot child care facility, and 18 acres of green space spread across parks and rooftops.

Their new proposal: 1,726 units at 80 percent or less of the AMI; plan calls for a total of 3,250 units.

The Building and Trades Council also has agreements in place with competing teams Midway Village + and Home-TownSD.

The redevelopment teams will pitch their plans to the city’s Land Use and Housing Committee on April 21 at 1 p.m. The public forum will kickstart start a process of elimination.

“The next step will be for staff to bring forward a recommendation (to short-list some of the teams),” said Penny Maus, who runs the city’s Department of Real Estate and Airport Management. “We’ll be taking the recommendation to the Land Use and Housing committee first, getting their feedback before we go to the full council.”

The committee and council have the opportunity to accept, modify or reject staff’s recommendation, she said. The recommendation will become public once staff materials, including redacted versions of the bids, are posted alongside the agenda for the April 21 hearing, likely two weeks in advance of the meeting.

After City Council narrows the field of bidders, staff will engage in a second round of negotiations that will focus on the financial and operational capability of the remaining teams, Maus said. She anticipates recommending a winning bidder by the end of the year.

The Midway planners, officially called the Midway-Pacific Highway Community Planning Group, are hosting an Open House for the public to come and learn about the 5 different proposals for the Sports Arena Redevelopment.

The event will be Thursday, March 24, from 5:30 – 7:30 pm, at the EF International Language Campus, 3455 Kenyon St., San Diego, CA 92110.