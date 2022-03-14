Election for Peninsula Community Planning Board Cancelled Due to Only 5 Candidates Applying; Regular Meeting – Thursday, March 17

The 2022 Annual Board election for the Peninsula Community Planning Board was scheduled for this Thursday, March 17.

But, since only 5 candidates submitted applications for the five open Board seats, the Board leadership decided to cancel the election. In a statement on the PCPB website, it said,

“the election will not take place and eligible candidates will be appointed by the Board at the March Meeting and start their terms in April.”

The next Board Meeting is March 17, 2022 and will be held via Zoom at 6pm. For more information, go to the website here.