An Age of Knowledge, With No Love for Books?

by Ernie McCray

It’s said that this century is the Age of Knowledge,

but how can that be

with the banning of books

and hints in the air

that we don’t really

love to read?

I ask such a question

as one who needs a good read

as much as my lungs need oxygen to breathe

as much as Count Dracula needs

a victim’s neck to bleed.

Books beckon me to join right in

like I did as a child

when I might find myself

with all the king’s horses

and all the king’s men,

trying to put Humpty Dumpty

back together again.

And that big bad wolf

who asked little pig

to let him come in?

Well, I had to let that dude in

on how that wasn’t going to happen

“by the hair on my chinny chin chin.”

Hell! No!

Not on my watch, my friend.

There was to be no

huffing and puffing

and blowing the house in

if I had a say in the situation.

And later, as I grew older,

books like Richard Wright’s

“Native Son”

became my refuge

from the segregated world

in which I was imprisoned,

unfolding for me on page after page

the multi-sociological and psychological

aspects and effects of racism

I couldn’t have come up with on my own,

and then two novels I was required to read

if I wanted a high school degree,

“Red Badge of Courage”

and “A Tale of Two Cities,”

helped me

wrap my brain around humankind’s

inane and insane

relationship with war throughout time

and gave me a peek at concepts like

“the best of times and the worst of times,”

times much like these present times,

a time where we’re ignoring

the benefits of well told stories

in favor of relying on technology that exists today

that gives us access to endless

knowledge and data

literally at our fingertips.

But,

based on how people

are misusing

the “facts” that come our way,

we more than ever will need

the artistry of exquisitely creative writers

who can paint images in our minds

and hearts

in broad colorful strokes

as to what all this

information gathering means

as a whole

and in parts.

We have to come to recognize that

literature is a life sustaining art,

an art essential to our overall wellbeing,

a path

to our becoming the best we can be as a society.

Put directly, there can be no Age of Knowledge if there’s no love for books.