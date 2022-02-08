Video: George Barnes Memorial

George Barnes was an Ocean Beach photographer, father, and community figure. He would sit on the beach with his camera, and take photos of people surfing or just relaxing by the shore. He did this for decades and accumulated friends and fans from all across San Diego.

Unfortunately George passed away on January 30th 2022 after a long battle with cancer. Many of his friends, family, and fans from over the years gathered last Saturday to honor and remember his life. Everyone taking part brought with them their favorite photo of George’s, as well as the story accompanying it.

Enjoy this video by Charles Landon.