Tuesday Morning: Owl-Nesting Trees Being Cut Down at 5074 Lotus

The OB Rag has just heard that a developer is now cutting down 3 large owl nesting trees and one towering palm tree at 5074 Lotus St. in OB (9 am, Tues, 2-2-22).

We cannot independently verify this but at least two readers have sent us notices and photos. From the photos, it appears that the trees are on private property. Even though we know that private property owners can do what they want with trees on their lots, we still wish to acknowledge the cutting down of valued flora.