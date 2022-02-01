OB Planning Board Up for Review Wed., Feb. 2: 2-Story and 2 ADUs at 4751 Pescadero

The Ocean Beach Planning Board meets Wednesday, February 2 at 6 pm. (Wow! 2-2-22!) As they have consistently done throughout the pandemic, the board meeting will be held virtually via Zoom. You can register for the meeting here.

4751-53 Pescadero

The only development project up for review and recommendation is an application for a Coastal Development Permit for 4751 Pescadero. The permit is for the construction of a new 2-story single unit with an attached ADU (accessory dwelling unit) and for a new additional detached ADU. There is already a 2-story house in the rear of the lot at 4753 Pescadero.

The proposed 2-story with attached ADU would total 2,355 square feet; the additional ADU would have 737 square feet. According to the agenda, the project review sub-committee approved a motion 3 to 0 to recommend the applicant get a second look from the city before returning to the board on the following:

front setback

view corridor

angled setback

ability to provide 2 ADUs.

[Just noticed that Google Maps calls the alley between Pescadero Avenue and Bermuda Avenue “Pescadero Drive.” Anybody know why that is?]

Election Nomination Signatures

The other main item on the agenda is about Election Nomination Signatures. The board will discuss whether to require signatures in order to quality for this year’s election ballot in early March.

Here is the official agenda: