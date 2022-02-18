The Forgotten History of ‘Duckville’ of Old Mission Bay

Editordude: OB is lucky. Not only does the community have an historical society, but the president of that society is a good writer and a good writer of local history. The following by Eric Duvall, head of the OB Historical Society, is the most comprehensive historical account of “Duckville” written in modern times. What’s Duckville? Read on …



By Eric DuVall / Point Loma – OB Monthly / Feb. 16, 2022

We’d like to take you all out to Duckville this weekend. Be a hoot, wouldn’t it? Nice and quiet, catch some halibut maybe, tell some tall tales around the wood stove.

We’d like to, but no can do. Duckville isn’t there anymore. Where was Duckville? That will be a tricky one to pin down, as it was a destination with no borders and no boundaries. Duckville was a place in time, a state of mind, a fishing line … and, OK fine, a cluster of eclectic shacks and shanties perched precariously on the salt marsh of False Bay way back when.

If you’ve never heard the tales of Duckville, it is small wonder. The little community had dwindled significantly by the early 1920s, and after it literally washed away for the second time … but, hang on, let’s paddle back a ways.

We are going to refer here to False Bay — or Puerto Falso — and Mission Bay interchangeably because that’s how they did it for 40 years between the time the name was changed via a contest in the 1880s until Mission Bay finally came into common parlance.

To fully wrap your head around this Puerto Falso/Duckville thing, you will have to try to imagine a time before the existence of the picturesque waterway we know today as the flood control channel. Right, the western terminus of the San Diego River. The channel makes it seem like Sea World Drive, and Mission Bay beyond that, are another part of town entirely.

