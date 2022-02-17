Hugo’s in Ocean Beach Is Not Closing

By Judi Curry

HUGO’S IS NOT CLOSING! It is opening up under new management effective immediately. And the menu is basically the same – vegan, vegetarian and traditional Mexican food. There are Appetizers, Tortas,

Quesadillas, Enchiladas, Tacos, Tamales, Burritos, Special Combo Plates, Vegan Special Options, plus Sides and Extras, Breakfasts, Salads, Soups, and even a Kids Menu.

So who are the new owners?

Two women whose history goes back to when the restaurant was Rancho’s.

They are both single mothers; both love to cook; both love to meet new people, and both have a delightful sense of humor. Let me introduce you to Erika Leyva and Georgina Ballesteros.

They both worked at Rancho’s when Marco owned it and have an affinity for the place. They feel that by opening up the restaurant that they are honoring Rancho’s, and are thrilled with that prospect. In addition they both talked about how much they like the Ocean Beach community and the people that live here. They are hoping that people from other communities will stop by and congratulate them on their new endeavor as well.

For the time being they will open at 11:00am every day, and breakfast will be served all day. Eventually they hope to be open for breakfast as well.

I, for one, am excited to see that the restaurant is not closing. It has long been one of my favorite Mexican restaurants in the area. And the nicest thing is that I can go there with people that are vegan and/or vegetarian and can enjoy a meal together. They are located at 1830 Sunset Cliffs Blvd. in Ocean Beach 92107. The phone number is 619-892-7882.

You can now eat in the restaurant, both in their outside and/or inside dining area; you can pick up your order and eat it at home, or through the app you can have it delivered. Let’s give our support to these two enterprising young women!