February 2022 Events From the Ocean Beach Green Center

Every Saturday 10:30 am. Climate Mobilization Coalition Zoom Meeting. February 5th, 12th, 19th and 26th. Keep up-to-date on climate issues and Climate Action events. To register email Jon Findley at jon@climatemobsd.org. More info: https://www.facebook.com/SDClimateMobilization/

February Veguary Love Your Heart Event by Plant San Diego We are challenging YOU to go whole-food, plant-based for Heart Health month. Did you go vegan or vegetarian for your resolution this year? If so, continue that positive momentum! Just getting started or already a veteran but enjoy community support? We have you covered too! Please SHARE this challenge NOW with your friends and family! Donation requested. More info and to register: https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTM1Mzgy?fbclid=IwAR39Azqjrl8QPIbdzsxcMaq5_lSJaOgaANOjZAbRzH5MR2qCenHy3Kl6AL0

February every Saturday at different locations in San Diego County. Love to Ride SD– Active Transportation Expos Event by San Diego County Bicycle Coalition and San Diego Mountain Biking Association. Come out with the whole family to learn about active transportation options! This free event series will include FREE helmets and safety gear, interactive activities for all ages, ebike, one wheel and scooter demos, a riding skills rodeo, guided family bike ride and more! Register on Love to Ride to be entered to win a bicycle, ebike or scooter! www.lovetoride.net/sandiegocounty More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/462446345248271?active_tab=about

February 2nd Wednesday and 3rd Thursday Recommended by Sea Shepherd San Diego Be sure to tune in to the upcoming episode of @NatGeo’s “Trafficked” hosted by Mariana van Zeller on Wednesday, February 2nd at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT. The episode will feature Sea Shepherd’s daring activism on the front lines of ocean conservation! Another important date!!! Tune in on February 3rd for an exclusive event with Captain @peterhammarstedt . Check the link in Sea Shepherd US] profile and register today!!! More info: https://www.facebook.com/SeaShepherdSanDiego/?ref=page_internal

February 2nd Wednesday – February 8th Tuesday 2022 Human Rights Watch Film Festival San Diego Bringing attention to some of the most pressing issues facing our world today, the Human Rights Watch Film Festival brings us 5 dynamic films + live conversations with human rights experts from around the world. Stream anytime from February 2 – 8. More info and tickets: https://ff.hrw.org/san-diego?fbclid=IwAR1rQ2NJbdh1sjhsXRuhTpp_XxUbI_JeUExtRoNdwpd-3ANePnJ3hZe3Cxs

February 2nd Wednesday 6 pm – 7:30 pm Climate Justice Indigenous Communities Green New Deal at UCSD will be collaborating with Global Forum and the UCSD Native American and Indigenous Studies department to highlight the effects of climate change on Indigenous communities. All attendees are required to register beforehand. Students only? Zoom Registration link https://ucsd.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYudeCprD0qEtD9pAGZhii7rwGplDoK8ue8?fbclid=IwAR3FlRmFT-KkDcP655mZ9oMqcXbdfe9p0OGZblBqwJnGJWF1_6m6NalybG8 More info: https://www.facebook.com/UCSDgreennewdeal/photos/a.669683323443117/1266526630425447/

February 2nd. Wednesday 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm Growing Pollinator Garden Boxes Event by Wild Willow Farm 2550 Sunset Avenue, San Diego,92154 Want to grow your own pollinator garden but have limited space? Learn how to garden in containers and receive free pollinator plants! Gardening is an incredible skill and something that can benefit the whole family. $20 More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/4993880027343522?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

February 2nd Wednesday 7 pm Discussion on Electrification Event by Emerald Keepers Our speaker, Robert Carr from The San Diego Building Electrification Coalition, will be discussing the electrification of San Diego for a more sustainable future. More info: https://www.facebook.com/SDBECoalition/?ref=page_internal and https://www.facebook.com/EmeraldKeepers.org/

February 2nd. Wednesday 6 pm Alternatives to Incarceration Community Webinar Please join Supervisor Lawson-Remer and community leaders to discuss what Alternatives to Incarceration can look like here in San Diego County as we await a report back from County Staff on a data driven analysis of how the use of jails changed throughout the current pandemic. More info: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZPLNootoQL-yX2VA4C7D4Q?_x_zm_rtaid=gIFWRyApTPG-8-cAlCDnhg.1643667627915.f4714e4f3f8702634fa88819fe0e0cfb&_x_zm_rhtaid=366

February 3rd. Thursday 6 pm Intersectionality of Police Practices & Racial Justice in the Borderlands. Film “Undeterred” Panel Discussion Event by ACLU of San Diego and Imperial Counties Policing in the United States has come under unprecedented and long overdue public scrutiny over the past few years. Yet often, people concerned about police accountability overlook the single largest law enforcement agency in the United States: U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and its sub agency the U.S. Border Patrol. Participants will be provided with an online credential to access the film after our event. There will be Spanish interpretation available during the event. RSVP: https://aclu.zoom.us/…/register/WN_WMow7v8tQF-RM_3RmloWgg

February 4th Friday 10 am – 2:30 pm National Climate Assessment: Southwest Chapter Engagement Workshop by U.S. Global Change Research Program. Recommended Climate Science Alliance The National Climate Assessment is a Congressionally mandated quadrennial report led by the U.S. Global Change Research Program (USGCRP). The report evaluates how climate change affects people and places in the United States. To inform development of the fifth National Climate Assessment, USGCRP and the author teams will be hosting a series of virtual public engagement workshops in January and February 2022. More info: https://www.facebook.com/climatesciencealliance/photos/a.1700431826879860/3057100154546347/ and https://www.globalchange.gov/nca5?fbclid=IwAR3K0gq8qHaXORyhpnOYsPi7tMmqz6sWt1jxLXmiOqgr2KZ4fqWOjCmjCAc

February 4th Friday 7 pm – 8 pm Sierra Talks – Anza-Borrego: A Photographic Journey Ernie Cowan has been an Outdoor/Nature writer for more than three decades, documenting his observations and travels from the Arctic Circle to the Eastern Sierra. But his true love is the vast expanse of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. His travels and adventures there resulted in this presentation/book that shares both beautiful images as well as heartfelt impressions of alluring natural treasure, including stories that may inspire us to seek these wild places. More info: https://act.sierraclub.org/events/details?formcampaignid=7013q000002GAOdAAO&mapLinkHref=

February 4th Friday 12 pm What’s Next for CPGs event by Circulate San Diego Are you interested in helping your community thrive? Curious about Community Planning Group reform efforts? Learn about Community Planning Groups (CPGs) in the City of San Diego with panelists who will share the ins and outs of community planning and how you can connect virtually with your CPG. We will also give an overview of what the current reform package contains and why it’s needed. More info: https://www.circulatesd.org/what_s_next_for_cpgs?fbclid=IwAR1WHBq1cqOlPXIx5x0soEwv6TIEEkLa344sj9U6sKl6f_ZB3pjrgbHMxpA

February 5th Saturday 10 am – February 6th 1 pm 2022 Citizens’ Climate Lobby Mid-Atlantic Regional Conference Charting Our Course for a Livable Future $10 – $25 More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1766044910271559?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

February 5th Saturday 12 pm – 4 pm Encinitas Vegan Food Popup, meet the animal activists from Direct Action Everywhere at their booth Check out their other February events at https://www.facebook.com/DxEsandiego. More info about Vegan Food Popup https://www.facebook.com/events/932800190696942/?ref=newsfeed

February 5th Saturday 1 pm – 3 pm The Treaty On The Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons Presentation by Veterans for Peace with the Golden Rule Project. First Church 4190 Front Street San Diego 92103 The Golden Rule is the recovered and restored original peace ship that set sail in 1958 to stop nuclear weapons tests in the Marshall Islands. It is sailing once more, to show that nuclear abolition is possible, and that bravery and tenacity can overcome militarism. The Golden Rule will be at Shelter Island Harbor Police Dock, 1401 Shelter Island, from February 1st to February 11th. For more info on this incredible journey and schedules: https://www.facebook.com/GoldenRulePeaceBoat/ http://www.vfpgoldenruleproject.org/next-stop-san-diego/

February 5th Saturday 10 am – 4 pm Love Your Wetlands Day Event by Zovargo, Kendall Frost Reserve and San Diego Audubon Society 2055 Pacific Beach Drive This is a once-a-year opportunity to explore the normally off-limits Kendall-Frost Marsh Reserve in Mission Bay, while also learning about the importance of coastal wetlands, the threats that they are facing, and how local communities are working to restore and protect them. Activities are family friendly and include guided walking tours, live animal presentations, booths from environmental organizations, habitat restoration and more. More info:

https://www.facebook.com/events/915706835803675?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

February 8th Tuesday 9 am – 3:30 pm 9th Annual Zero Waste Symposium Event by Zero Waste San DiegoThis year’s virtual symposium will concentrate on Reuse, Repair and Repurpose. Our focus will be to explore the current and future state of the “R’s” that are being neglected (Reuse and Repair). This year we would show policies and programs that recover edible food, reuse minded businesses, repairable products, and organic collection and recovery. Focusing on backyard and community programs. $30 – $400 More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/251034510402734?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

February 8th Tuesday 1 pm – 2:30 pm San Diego County: Voting Rights Town Hall recommended by Alliance San Diego In honor of Black History Month, please join California Secretary of State, Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., Assemblymember Akilah Weber, M.D., the SDSU Department of Africana Studies, and community members for a voting rights conversation. It will be live-streamed from SDSU on Facebook. Register for the event here: https://bit.ly/3I5TWPN #BlackHistoryMonth More info: https://www.facebook.com/AllianceSD/

February 8th Tuesday 4 pm -5 pm What to Know about H2O – Money Saving Rebates from the City of San Diego. Event by I Love A Clean San Diego In our current drought, saving water is more important than ever, but did you know that water conservation can help reduce pollution in our oceans? During our What to Know about H2O webinar, you’ll learn about where our water comes from, some easy tips for conserving water, and how to prevent pollution in our neighborhoods and local waterways. We’ll also discuss money saving rebates offered by the City of San Diego that can help your home become more water wise, and answer any questions you might have about the specifics of these programs. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/461763888741000?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

February 9th Wednesday 5:30 to 7 pm “Teaching about Diversity and the Controversy Over Critical Race Theory” Event by League of Women Voters of San Diego and North County San Diego Have you wanted to learn more about the controversy over “Critical Race Theory”, CRT? Are you concerned about the current public discourse on it? Does a body of legal scholarship that critically examines the intersection of race and U.S. law have something to do with K-12 education? Our program will begin with an overview of the controversy by members of the League. Then we will have two scholars present their perspectives, followed by a question and answer period. More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/teaching-about-diversity-and-the-controversy-over-critical-race-theory-registration-239763136997?aff=web

February 10th Thursday 4 pm – 5 pm San Diego Building Electrification Coalition monthly meeting. The San Diego Building Electrification Coalition (SDBEC) is an alliance of community, labor, business, faith, justice, and environmental organizations coming together to advance electrification in residential and commercial buildings. Building electrification is essential to meeting California’s ambitious climate goals, improving air quality in our homes, and protecting public health. More info: https://sdbec.org/event/sdbec-monthly-coalition-meeting-2/2022-02-10/

February 10th Thursday 5:30 pm Smokescreen: Debunking Wildfire Myths to Save Our Forests and Our Climate. Event by North County Climate Change Alliance Please join us for this important talk followed by Q&A with Dr. Chad Hanson, author of the book Smokescreen: Debunking Wildfire Myths to Save Our Forests and Our Climate. Natural fires are as essential as sun and rain in fire-adapted forests, but as humans encroach on wild spaces, fear, arrogance, and greed have shaped the way that people view these regenerative events and have given rise to misinformation. The peril that these myths pose to forests is profound—affecting whole habitats and the wildlife that depend on them. The exploitation of these carbon dioxide-absorbing ecosystems also threatens humanity’s chance of overcoming the climate crisis. More info and to register: https://www.facebook.com/events/319081290133717?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

February 10th Thursday 6 pm – 7:30 pm Transportation Equity Forum Event by SD350 We all want a better future for San Diego than a continued descent into LA-style pollution, traffic, and gridlock. Please join us to learn about the Citizens Initiative to reshape how we get around and protect San Diego’s air quality, climate, and health for generations to come. The initiative would bring faster trolleys, easier commutes, cleaner air, and good jobs. More info: https://sandiego350.org/blog/event/civi_event_1313/?instance_id=4916

February 12th Saturday 4:30 pm – 8 pm Fundraiser for WILDCOAST Vistal Bar + Restaurant InterContinental Hotels & Resorts San Diego 901 Bayfront Court #Suite 1. Support our gray whale conservation efforts The event features sunset cocktails, a 3-course dinner with sustainable and locally-sourced seafood, music, conservation talks from the WILDCOAST team & more. $55 and up SIGN UP: bit.ly/GRYWHLSD More info: https://www.facebook.com/WILDCOASTCOSTASALVAJE/photos/a.117368574971845/6932815570093744/

February 16th Wednesday – 20th Sunday San Diego Bird Festival Presented by the San Diego Audubon Society Marina Village, 1936 Quivira Way on Mission Bay. Check the website for covid protocols, fees and schedule of events. Some free events for the public. https://web.cvent.com/event/aae82c07-5ab4-4fd5-8d61-71f4365814aa/summary?fbclid=IwAR0EQ9Wu5waLz5YJxMRTNklU83tyr4P5ugFgDMEUV8NBKzF0mplwyImOwBg

More info: https://www.facebook.com/sdbirdfestival/

February 16th 5 pm – 6 pm From Paris to Glasgow: The Climate Story ICEJ Talk Many of us feel let down by the climate policy results coming out of the UN’s COP26 meetings but some progress was made. In order to understand what further progress we might expect in the coming years and what we will need to do to make that happen, a look at developments from Paris (2015) to Glasgow (2021) is in order. Rev. Peggy Clarke was at both conferences as a Unitarian Universalist delegate and she will share her observations and insights with us in the Interfaith Coalition for Earth Justice’s second Advancing Earth Justice talk. Rev. Clarke is the Senior Minister at the Community Church of New York in NYC and a longtime advocate for climate, food, and border justice. Please join us for this informative and empowering event! More info: https://sandiego350.org/blog/event/civi_event_1318/?instance_id=4922

February 19th Saturday Survivors Empowered: Honor with Action Tour. Event by San Diegans for Gun Violence Prevention (SD4GVP) and Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of San Dieguito Sandy and Lonnie Phillips founded Survivors Empowered to honor their daughter Jessi, who was murdered in the Aurora movie theater shooting. The organization provides a Rapid Response Team, a national directory of recommended trauma therapists, free classes in areas like mindfulness, and additional support and education. The 10,000-mile tour observes the ten years since their daughter was killed and it targets the scourge of gun violence that kills another 40,000 Americans each year. In this midterm election year of 2022 they will visit 20 cities and 22 states. At every stop, they will work to empower survivors, educate lawmakers, enlist people to get involved and build coalitions of gun-violence prevention groups across states. Donation. More info: https://sd4gvp.org/special-benefit-survivors-empowered-san-diego-february-19/?fbclid=IwAR29phGrcrvq2jalRz45D6BcgNklr7daLo4pz14ZBLZuFGxVci_hT3uHVlc and https://www.facebook.com/sd4gvp/?ref=page_internal

February 23rd Wednesday 11:30 -1 pm. The Future of Single Family Housing: Implementing SB9 in San Diego County, League of Women Voters of San Diego and North County San Diego. What new steps has the California state legislature taken to address the need for affordable housing ? How are local cities implementing new laws that add to density? What is the debate about ADUs (accessory dwelling units)? Speakers: Misa Lennox from State Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins Office will provide an overview of legislation enacted in 2021. Then we will hear from planning directors/administrators from several cities about their process and the problems in implementing the new laws: Seth Litchney, Program Manager, City of San Diego Planning Department, Todd Phillips, Planning Manager, City of Chula Vista Planning Department, David De Vries, City Planner, City of Poway Development Services Department. More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-future-of-single-family-housing-implementing-sb9-in-san-diego-county-registration-239767108877?aff=cal

February 25th Friday 2 pm Immigration and Inclusion. Event by Border Angels A talk on migration, inclusion, and persons with disabilities. With motivational speaker, author, and activist Alex Montoya. Alex Montoya is a thought leader who has written eight books – including a children’s one about inclusion. Join us as we discuss the importance of inclusivity in relation to the immigration journey. More info: https://www.facebook.com/BorderAngels/photos/pcb.10158640839646886/10158640839586886/

February 26th Saturday 7 am – 11am San Diego Humane Society’s Walk for Animals — North County. Event by San Diego Humane Society and San Diego Humane Society’s Walk for Animals 3333 Bear Valley Pkwy S, Escondido 92025-7635 The Walk for Animals – North County is back! We’ll be joining together in person at Kit Carson Park in Escondido for all of your favorite Walk traditions, including: delicious pancakes, a vendor village, live music, doggie activities and adorable, adoptable pups. Sign up sdhumane.org/ncwalk More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/233225008887801?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

February 27th Sunday Hands-on Workshop to Build your own SoloBee Bungalow Shelter 7936 Lester Ave, Ste B, Lemon Grove 91945 Join us in the wood shop for a fun and fascinating workshop about the 700 species of San Diego Native Bees! Includes all parts to make one SoloBee Bungalow, plus an introduction to native bees and how to attract them to your shelter. $75 More info and to register: https://www.solobee.com

For Black Lives Matter and other communities of concern connections check out our list of social justice groups. Also many environmental groups are now embracing communities of concern, especially Climate groups that work on climate justice. Go to “get involved page” for their links http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/get-involved.html

An excellent source for events and credible information from local and national sources is Peace San Diego at https://www.facebook.com/groups/PeaceSanDiego

A good source for events related to climate change and sustainability issues is San Diego Climate Action Network https://www.sdclimatenetwork.org/calendar/

New events are always happening….please check http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/events-calendar.html for updates to the event list

Also visit our “get involved” tab http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/get-involved.html for various group’s websites. Check their events page for their habitat restoration work parties, beach clean-ups, committee meetings, workshops, field trips etc.