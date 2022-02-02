What I Would Say to My Twenty-Year-Old Self

by Ernie McCray

I saw something the other day

about what would you say

to your twenty-year-old self

as advice.

I’ve thought about it

once or twice

and what I would say to my

twenty-year-old self is:

“You’re on the right track, Jack!”

And my reason for putting it like that

is because when I was twenty

I was carrying the world

on my back,

and it was self-induced, in fact,

because if I had been

careful and wise

I wouldn’t have had

a wife and two children

in my life.

It was my

eighteen-year-old self

who sorely needed some advice

but there was nothing

that could be done about that,

after the fact,

but it’s with all that came after that,

that elicited

my wanting to let

the twenty-year-old me

know that he was on the right trajectory,

because that dude

woke up and owned it,

and got on it:

working an array

of part-time jobs,

changing diapers

and warming bottles

and going to school,

wowing cheering

Wildcat basketball fans

with some playing they hadn’t seen,

in between

agitating for

social justice and equality

in the Tucson community,

out at rec centers

doing basketball with kids,

and talking to them

at school assemblies

about “reaching for the skies”

and dreams coming true, someday,

in a “Si, se puede” kind of way;

partying every now and then

to let the blues

from the struggle

just blow away,

and rising up

and facing another day…

So, I would advise

that young man

to keep heading in

the right direction;

keep going around

the detours

and recovering

from the mishaps

and all the distractions

and I would tell him to keep

his love in play

because I know, today,

that living

in such a way,

will be extremely

rewarding someday,

a day when

he will look

back at his twenty-year-old self

and say, as his eighty-three-year-old self:

“We did it, my man!”

In a troubled land.

We lived a decent life,

the best kind of life

a human

should live,

giving it all we had to give.