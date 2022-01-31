Restaurant Review: Pop Pie Co. in Ocean Beach

Pop Pie Co.

4195 Voltaire Street

San Diego, CA 92107

619-539-7052

Soft Opening Hours – 10:30am-7:00pm Daily

9:00am-9:00pm Friday and Saturday

By Judi Curry

Under normal conditions, I would never review a restaurant during the first week of operations. However, this is not “normal conditions” and people have been waiting for the Pop Pie Co. restaurant to open ever since it was announced that they were going into the old “Nati’s” building. (Obviously that did not work out.)

The Pop Pie Co. has been in Hillcrest for a long time, and since this is an adjunct of that restaurant, using the same menu and recipes, I decided to do a soft review to go with their soft opening. And yes, they are open now. I also want to be a little more clear about their location. They are on the corner of Catalina and Voltaire, next door to Cesarina’s and inside the storefront that stayed vacant for years after the coffee house moved out. Just down the street is another restaurant “Peace Pies” which is an entirely different restaurant.

Steve and I looked over the menu – which is quite extensive – and decided to try their classic Chicken Pot Pie. It is made with chicken breast, garden vegetables, pearl onions, and finished with a creamy herb sauce. It was $9.50. We decided that we should have a side order of mashed potatoes and gravy ($3.00) to go with it. The description on the menu stated that it was a “Skin-on red potato and cauliflower mash with chicken gravy.

We also decided to order a Classic Veggie Pot Pie because it is listed as Vegetarian and we wanted to make a comparison. It was described as having portabella mushrooms, roasted halved Brussels sprouts, garden vegetables, pearl onions and creamy herb sauce. It was $9 and we ordered a side of creamed corn ($3), corn, cream cheese reduction, a dash of salt and pepper, to compliment it. And, since they are housed along with an ice cream/pie restaurant, (StellaJean’s Ice Cream) we would share a dessert. We ordered a lemon curd and mixed berry hand pie for $4.50.

The first thing that we noticed was that the restaurant was almost empty. There are a few tables, and there were a few people there, but the word is not out yet. Secondly, Alex, the person that waited on us was delightful; knew his stuff, and was nice to talk to.

Everything was already made and in the display case. It wasn’t like they made things to order for us. In addition to the pies we bought, they are also available frozen. On the receipt is a comment about reheating the pie – in the oven – and I think that should be more prevalent on the box because most people do not look over the receipt after the purchase. The reason I say this is because the pies are in an aluminum tin, almost covered by the pie itself. Most people, me included, tend to warm things up in the microwave. To put one of these pies in the tin in the microwave spells danger. Somewhere there should be a warning that says only to warm pies in a conventional oven.

The Chicken Pot Pie was very good. The crust was also very tasty. I am not an affectionado of white meat, and would have liked to see a mixture of both white and dark meat, but it still was very good. There was no indication that the Vegetable Pot Pie would be spicy but it was. Not too spicy, but I would hesitate to give it to a child or to someone that did not like spicy food. It was very good also. I would be hard pressed to pick out a Brussels sprout because I didn’t taste it per se, nor did I see anything that looked like one, but the overall product was very good.

And so was the creamed corn. It wasn’t anything special but a nice accompaniment to the meal. The mashed potatoes, on the other hand, I could have done without. First of all it was way too salty for me. And if there was skin from the red potato as part of the mash, I didn’t see it or taste/feel it. There was a definite cauliflower flavor which was nice. The gravy was mixed in with the mashed potato because there was nothing for us to add. Because it was chicken gravy, it was not easily detected in flavor.

I could also do without another “hand pie.” The filling of lemon curd and berries was good, but not enough of it. The crust was too thick for my liking. But, of course, we both finished it!

Overall the meal was very good; very filling; and tasty. The cost of $35.58 without a tip was a little pricey, but what isn’t these days. It should be pointed out that they do not take cash – credit/debit cards only. I think that Ocean Beach has a winner with the Pop Pie Co. It will be fun to try the other items on the menu soon. And as for being a soft opening – they receive an “A”. I saw no glitches at all. They are to be complimented for having it down so well. Thanks, Alex, for making it enjoyable.