OB Town Council Board Election Begins Tonight, Thursday, Jan. 27 – 7 Candidates for 7 Seats

The OB Town Council Board of Directors begins its annual election tonight, Thursday, Jan. 27. There are seven candidates for the 7 open seats. Voting closes at midnight on Friday, February 4.

In order to vote, one must be a member. There’s several levels of membership, so go here for more info and how to join.

The candidates were presented at last night’s public meeting, zoom online. Here are their names and a very brief thing about them below, presented in the order from last night. To watch all or parts of the meeting, go here.

Anna Firicano – elected during last summer’s Special Election and has lived in OB for 16 years.

Gregory Winter – also elected during the Special Election.

Kimberly Harrell – has been on the board for a couple of months and a resident of OB for a few years.

Cameron Reid – the current vice-president, is up for re-election for his 3rd term.

Tony Cohen – has been in OB for two years, is originally from Manchester, England.

Connor Harrington – current treasurer, has been in OB since September 2019.

Stephanie Logan – has been on the board for 2 years and has lived in OB for 12 years with a husband and kids.

One might think that only 7 candidates was a low number for the open seats, which reflect a lack of interest in the town council. But again, the pandemic must have played a role in churning up interest for the community group or not. Compare with last year when there were 18 candidates for 8 seats, yet in 2020, there were only 6 candidates for 7 seats.

A quick perusal through OB Rag archives turned up these:

2010 – 8 candidates fro 7 seats;

2012 – 10 candidates for 7 seats;

2015 – 11 candidates for 8 seats.

In 2015, board members were excited because for the first time in “years,” there were more candidates than seats. (It couldn’t have more than 3 years because in 2012, there were 10 candidates.)

If you haven’t yet, become a member and participate in the online election.