In a Tucson Frame of Mind

by Ernie McCray

I was just reminiscing

in my mind

how on many

a day

I would curse

the blazing Tucson

summer sun

at noon

and then

kneel in awe

at its beauty

when it set,

and then marvel

at the rising

of a

bright Sonoran moon.

I remember how

it didn’t change the temperature

but it sure changed your tune,

your mood.

Thoughts of Tucson

always adjusts my attitude,

and when my mind,

during these troubled times

unwinds

and drifts

to memories

of the

Old Pueblo,

I just go with the flow

like the tumbleweeds

and dust devils

the desert blows;

like the washes

and arroyos

that overflow

during the monsoons.

And the next thing I know,

in those brief moments,

I’m energized,

back in stride

with all who

want to turn the tide

in a world

that too often,

seems heading

to the dark side.

I love the ride.

I call it being in a

“Tucson Frame of Mind.”