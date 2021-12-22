San Diego Residents vs. Wave of Granny-Flats

By David Garrick / San Diego Union-Tribune / Dec. 22, 2021

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s raging battle over granny-flat regulations is headed for a conclusion this winter that seems likely to leave community leaders and resident groups frustrated. Their goal is preserving community and neighborhood character by rolling back some year-old policy changes that have made San Diego’s granny-flat rules among the least restrictive in California.

But the potential for granny flats to help solve the local housing crisis has prompted city planning officials to reject any significant rollbacks. Instead, they are proposing only modest adjustments to regulations governing granny flats, which are also sometimes called casitas or the city’s formal name for them: accessory dwelling units.

Those modest adjustments were unanimously endorsed last week by the city’s Planning Commission, which had expressed support for more aggressive rollbacks before being persuaded to retreat by city officials. That change of heart came despite the Community Planners Committee, an umbrella group of neighborhoods leaders from across the city, endorsing a comprehensive set of rollbacks proposed by resident group Neighbors for a Better San Diego.

The residents are proposing parking restrictions, increases in fees paid by granny-flat developers and changes to a city incentive that allows construction of “bonus” granny flats. They also want developers to be required to provide more trees on properties where they build granny flats, and they want requirements for more space between new granny flats and property lines. In addition, they want city officials to prohibit granny flats in areas with high fire risk and to tighten the definition of a “transit priority area” because granny flats in those areas face much looser rules.

City planning officials have embraced only the fee increases, tree requirements and additional space between granny flats and property lines. And the city’s proposals in those areas are less aggressive than the residents have requested. But city officials are proposing to prohibit property owners from simultaneously taking advantage of granny flat incentives and a new state law — SB9 — that requires cities to allow up to four dwellings on many single-family lots.

Such a prohibition has been a high priority for Neighbors for a Better San Diego, a well-organized lobbying group that sprang from resident outcry against granny flats in Kensington and Talmadge. The modest rollbacks endorsed by the Planning Commission are scheduled for debate in January by the City Council’s Land Use and Housing Committee, and then for possible approval in February by the City Council.

