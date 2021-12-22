Holiday Wishes with the Unvaccinated in Mind

by Ernie McCray

So tired

of people on my TV,

especially during the holidays,

going on and on

about why they

“ain’t getting no damn vaccine

for no damn Covid-19!

And for my sanity

after I witness such a scene,

I indulge in a little fantasy,

fantasizing

a cosmic wand

being waved

over the heads

of all the people among us

no matter their justification

for saying no to a vaccination –

and the wizardry

unlocks the stumbling blocks

that stand in the way

of them grasping

that they stand on a line

between doing nothing

to stop the dying

or joining those of us

who are faithfully

and sincerely trying

to simply

keep our species

safe and alive.

And, yes, that’s some powerful

wishful thinking

but it’s in the spirit

of a season

that’s about

hope and love

and good cheer

and goodwill towards

men

and women

and children.

The unvaccinated

hold the key

to the future

of humanity.