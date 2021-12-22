Holiday Wishes with the Unvaccinated in Mind

by Ernie McCray
So tired
of people on my TV,
especially during the holidays,
going on and on
about why they
“ain’t getting no damn vaccine
for no damn Covid-19!
And for my sanity
after I witness such a scene,
I indulge in a little fantasy,
fantasizing
a cosmic wand
being waved
over the heads
of all the people among us
no matter their justification
for saying no to a vaccination –
and the wizardry
unlocks the stumbling blocks
that stand in the way
of them grasping
that they stand on a line
between doing nothing
to stop the dying
or joining those of us
who are faithfully
and sincerely trying
to simply
keep our species
safe and alive.
And, yes, that’s some powerful
wishful thinking
but it’s in the spirit
of a season
that’s about
hope and love
and good cheer
and goodwill towards
men
and women
and children.
The unvaccinated
hold the key
to the future
of humanity.
