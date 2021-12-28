Reflections and Predictions by the Widder Curry

By Judi Curry

As I look back over this past year, I am so dissatisfied with my lack of accomplishments. In the past I have written books, been active in many organizations, attended classes, etc. This year I didn’t write a book, and with only the brief thought of beginning cookbook #4, I let that thought pass. But there are some things that I am thankful for.

I have a new grandchild – number 19 – and she’s adorable. My grandson graduated college with his B.A, and was hired at his first choice here in San Diego.

I met a person that has relieved the loneliness and depression I have suffered from for the past twelve years. I do not have any of the after effects from COVID, and I have had all three shots so if I should be exposed again my case will be milder than if I hadn’t had the injections.

I am thankful that my daughter finally got to go to Australia to see her grandchildren, and have high hopes that they will return to America in 2022.

But 2021 was not without anguish and emotional pain. I lost several dear friends and relatives. Some were to COVID; some were due to cancer; some were due to heart problems. I have several good friends that are sick right now battling for their lives. My best friend is in the hospital as I write this. Some were expected; some were shockers.

And when I speak of “shock” I am shocked at the number of people that I know that are “anti-vaxers”. I remember as a young child lining up in the cafeteria at school to get my polio vaccine and even though I knew it would hurt, I could hardly wait to have it. I remember the pictures of the iron lungs as prevalent then as the pictures of the people with COVID today in the hospital.

I am shocked at the parents that are out protesting against the vaccine. As a former teacher I would not want to have an unvaccinated student in my classroom. My husband Bob got polio when he was student teaching. He was one of the lucky ones in that only one leg atrophied and that side was always weaker. But he could still walk and even though one leg and foot were different sizes than the others, he managed to do many of the things he had done before polio. He got it from a student in his classroom. That was before Salk developed the vaccine.

I am hopeful that robo calls will cease in 2022. While I am writing this I received 5 robo calls – my car warranty; painting my house; social security; the bank has detected fraud on my VISA card – I checked with the bank. Not true. Even a supposed call from Google telling me that my account has not been updated. That’s right, because I don’t have an account with Google!

I’m concerned with something else that had never entered my mind before.

That is the dirt in large venue settings. Steve, my new friend, loves ice hockey. He has season tickets to the Gulls games and there are many, many games played at the Sports Arena. We have second row seats behind the goal. One Friday night the person in the first row was having trouble putting on his glove so he took out the lining and threw it on the ground. Wednesday night we had another game and the glove lining was still on the ground!

A few nights later Steve noticed a piece of food on the ground by the seat in front of us. Laughingly he said that he would look for it the next time we went to the game – 4 days later – to see if it was still there. It was! We get an evaluation from the Gulls after every game asking what we liked, what could change, etc. Twice I have written about the lack of cleanliness but have never received an answer. (No surprise.)

We were looking forward to going to the game last Friday to see if any cleaning had been done, but the game was cancelled, as was the game Monday night so do not know what to expect at the next game. There is not enough being done to prevent this disease.

I am still so puzzled and concerned about the people that refuse to believe that Biden won the presidency. The time, energy and monies that are going into proving that he did not is a mystery. Those supporting Trump – and there are members of my own family that still do – keep perpetuating this ridiculous idea, and hatred and loathing is getting worse. Trump unleashed the hatred in this country that is so prevalent today.

The hatred shown to the minorities is nauseating. My foreign students are afraid to walk into a mall, or a movie, etc. unless they are accompanied by an “American looking” person. The graffiti that is showing up all over the place exposing hatred is not the America that I grew up in. I fear for my grandchildren because some of them will have mixed blood. What kind of a life will they lead.

It is scary to think that trump is going to run for president again. It is even more scary to think that he might win. It is scary to think that there are so many people that do not do research to find out the truth; that are content regurgitating the things they hear on FOX News or other right-wing stations and believe it without question.

It is scary to think of those people that have been elected to office voting for their beliefs, not what the constitution allows. It is even scarier to think of the Supreme Court and their cockeyed beliefs and voting their way instead of looking at what the constitution says. How can grown people, intelligent people, although that is questionable, make decisions that will affect millions of others based on their religious beliefs instead of the rights and regulations of the constitution?

So what do I see happening in 2022? Unfortunately, not a hell of a lot. In fact, I think it will get a lot worse before it gets any better:

The Supreme Court will continue to enact right-wing laws; will make decisions they have no business making, such as abortion and the religious conservatives will revel in those decisions.

There will be more mass shootings as nothing is done about gun control; there will be more people dying of COVID because of the political influence instead of the scientific one; the legislature will continue giving themselves raises while Americans find themselves with less and less; large corporations will still buy the legislators who will, in turn, vote for those corporations rather than for the people.

Do I see anything good coming next year?

Well, I will have a new grandson in a few short weeks – #20. My grand kids that were kidnapped to Australia 10 years ago may return here; wages will go up, but, unfortunately that extra money will not be able to buy any more than now, and probably less. Maybe trump will be indicted and America can get back on the right track, but that will take years before we travel down that road. Climate change may finally be addressed, and let’s hope it isn’t too late to save the planet.

In my opinion, 2022 looks bleak. But the sun will shine through in places, and I hope we can gleam onto those rays long enough to have a safe, happy, new year. I’m looking forward to 2023!