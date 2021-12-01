OB Holiday Parade – Saturday, December 4

Under the theme of ‘Rockin’ Around The Crooked Tree!’, the annual Ocean Beach Holiday Parade kicks off this Saturday, December 4.

It will be the 42nd annual event – and it starts on OB Time, 5:05 pm.

Some claim OB has “one of the best Holiday Parades in SoCal,” but whatever, it sure is fun – and a unique moment for the village. So, get your spot on Newport ready.

Here’s where you can get connected, more info, how to’s ….

This year, entries will be judged based on the following categories: