December 2021 Events From the Ocean Beach Green Center

Every Saturday 10:15 am. Climate Mobilization Coalition Zoom Meeting. December 4th, 11th, 18th and 25th. Keep up-to-date on climate issues and Climate Action events. To register email Jon Findley at jon@climatemobsd.org. More info: https://www.facebook.com/SDClimateMobilization/

December 1st. Wednesday 6 pm – 7:30 pm Do you ride public transit? Learn how to share your transit story via testimony or social media. Event by Environmental Health Coalition San Diego families need & deserve a safe and reliable ride to work, stores, medical appointments, and our homes. Join one of our Transportation Justice organizing parties this week to learn how you can support the 10 Transit Lifelines by giving testimony or posting on social media. Message us for the meeting link! More info: https://www.facebook.com/EHCSanDiego/?ref=page_internal

December 1st Wednesday 6 pm Democracy Reform in California: Voting Rights, Recall, and the Electoral College – Event by San Diego Chapter of the Fulbright Association Recommended by San Diego League of Women Voters. Voting rights are important to all Americans. This webinar focuses on current issues in California and the challenges to our democracy during the past year in the forms of mis- and disinformation, gerrymandering, and voter suppression. Additionally, panelists will discuss the progress California has made to build a more accessible democracy, including details on landmark laws that make access to voter registration and voting easier, and data showing whether or not those reforms have really made a difference. Additionally, drawing on data from the UC San Diego Yankelovich Center Survey on Recall Reform, we will discuss what voters thought about the recall process this year and what the prospects are for reform over the next year. More info https://fulbright.ucsd.edu/events/index.html https://www.facebook.com/LWVSD/?ref=page_internal

December 2nd. Thursday 9 am – 10:30 am Webinar: It’s all in your head-but- is it? Take corrective action on the bias, unconscious bias, stereotyping, microaggressions, and prejudice that impact you. Event recommended by Racial Justice Coalition The webinar will feature Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) experts. A healthy workplace culture contributes to an all-inclusive work environment and identifies areas requiring change, as well as meaningful discussion about inequality and discrimination among attendees in the professional transportation practice, transportation workforce, and academic institutions. Moderator: Sheila Mitra-Sarkar, PhD Questions: sheila@futuretrans.org More info: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwkceyvrDMpE9XSCQ1vK5UJnFYkazBeYYIX and https://www.facebook.com/RacialJusticeCoalitionofSanDiego.org

December 2nd. Thursday 4 pm – 5 pm Gun Violence and Domestic Abuse, Exploring the Connection Event by San Diegans for Gun Violence Prevention and UNA USA San Diego Chapter Join our conversation with: Jeffrey Brooker, Supervising Deputy City Attorney, San Diego City – Jennifer Golan, Investigative Journalist, Reveal – Carol Landale, Executive Director, SD4GVP More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/5162836380410820?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

December 2nd. Thursday 5 pm – 7 pm Youth Transportation Town Hall Join San Diego 350, Mid-City CAN, Youth4Climate, Green New Deal UCSD, and SANDAG Board members: Mayor Catherine Blakespear, Encinitas, County Supervisor Lawson Remer, La Mesa Councilmember Jack Shu, Teddy Martinez, (representing San Diego Councilmember Dr. Jennifer Campbell) for a town hall focusing on students and our public transit system. Many students rely on public transit to get to school, work, and access internships, to socialize and meet other critical needs. Transportation in San Diego also accounts for nearly half of greenhouse gas emissions. Youth will be the ones that disproportionately face the burden of climate change for not acting sooner. More info: https://sandiego350.org/events/

December 2nd Thursday 6 pm – 7:15 pm Final Chapter Meeting of 2021! Event by Surfrider Foundation San Diego We’ll be streaming to you LIVE via Facebook & Youtube. It is time to look back and review another great year of grassroots coastal activism in San Diego County. You’ll hear a recap of our chapter’s impacts in 2021, broken down by each of our seven volunteer-led committees: Beach Cleanups, Beach Preservation, Blue Water Task Force, Climate Change, Clean Border Water Now, Ocean Friendly Restaurants, and Rise Above Plastics. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/588090662299434?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

December 2nd. Thursday 6 pm – 7 pm Smart Ways to Fight Food Waste Webinar Event by Solana Center Nearly 40% of food produced worldwide is wasted. You have the power to help change this statistic by making small changes to your daily life and habits. If you would like to be a part of this change, join our webinar! Solana Center’s experts will walk you through some easy steps on how to prevent food waste at home and share various options for composting unavoidable food scraps to divert them from the landfill. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/231413002304305/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

December 3rd Friday 12 pm – 1 pm Lunch Pop-up: How Birds Respond to Large Wildfires in Southern California Event by San Diego Natural History Museum In 2002 and 2003, about 4000 km2 of southern California burned in the region’s largest fires in over a century. Five years of post-fire bird surveys were conducted on over 200 km of routes within the perimeters of the Pines, Cedar, and Coyote Fires, and in nearby unburned habitat to serve as controls. The San Diego Bird Atlas (1997-2002) served as a pre-fire baseline. A recent reanalysis of the data identified the species most strongly affected by the fires and tested the role of life-history traits in predicting post-fire recovery. If the area of southern California that burns annually continues to increase as predicted, fire-followers should benefit, while species that are rare, patchily distributed. Others? Not so much. Fires can greatly alter the distributions of species, so understanding the differences in how species respond to fire is essential to their conservation. Join Research Ecologist Dr. Lori Hargrove from the San Diego Natural History Museum to learn more during this Facebook Livestream. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/410389724095469?active_tab=about

December 3rd. Friday 3 pm Undergrad C.A.F.E. presents Graffiti Art Break Graffiti Park at Old Student Center Looking for a break from studying for finals? Come hang with the undergrads of UCSD Green New Deal as we design and paint a climate-related message at the campus Graffiti Park! Supplies will be provided. Afterwards, we will walk over to First Fridays together. Check out their website and FB for more about this active climate action group. More info: https://www.facebook.com/UCSDgreennewdeal/ https://ucsdgreennewdeal.net/

December 4th Saturday 9:30 am – 3 pm Workshop: Bird Park Fundraiser Part II: Plants and Stream Beds – The Finishing Touch Event by California Native Plant Society – San Diego Chapter Bird Park at 28th St and Thorne St., San Diego Spend the morning, afternoon, or the whole day: You will be provided with “hands on” training in the finishing touches of a dry stream bed, installing natives and DG paths according to the landscape plan. Who Should Attend: Homeowners, landscape designers/architects, contractors, & garden societies. $30 All workshop proceeds will go towards the purchase of a water feature for birds, a “Friendship” Bench, and more. More info and to register: https://www.facebook.com/events/435742757962036?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

December 4th Saturday 9:30 am – 10:30 am Wake Up With Wildlife – Wildlife Legislation Event by Project Wildlife One of the most important ways we can protect wildlife is by passing laws to protect them, and here at San Diego Humane Society, we’re always making sure we’re doing our part to advocate on their behalf. Join our Director of Government Relations, Julianna Tetlow, and the President of Fearless Advocacy, Jennifer Fearing, to learn all about what goes into writing, passing and enforcing the laws that our community relies on to ensure San Diego remains the incredible wildlife home and biodiversity hotspot it is! They will also be discussing their own experiences working to protect wildlife, some of the current legislation they’re working on and what we can all do to help! $5 Zoom information will be sent to you the day before the presentation. More info: https://secure.sdhumane.org/site/Calendar/30357351?view=Detail&id=136207

December 4th Saturday 10:00 am – 12 pm Volunteer Meet-up Mission Bay Beach cleanup Event by San Diego Green New Deal Alliance 3290 Mariners Way, San Diego 92109. Come join us in making a positive impact on our beaches and meet your fellow volunteers! We’ll have coffee and bagels to get the morning started. Cleanup supplies (gloves, bags, sunscreen, trash grabbers) will be provided. Bring your own water, hat, sunscreen, etc. More info: https://www.facebook.com/SDGreenNewDealAlliance/

December 4th Saturday 9 am – 12 pm Storm Drain Stenciling Day! Event by I Love A Clean San Diego and Think Blue San Diego Did you know that storm drains are not connected to the sewer system? That means they are not treated and drain directly into our creeks, bays, lagoons and ultimately the ocean. Litter, debris, and pollutants are swept along with the water into the storm drains, polluting our waterways. Join us by using a stencil and spray paint to display pollution prevention messages such as “No dumping- goes to ocean!” above storm drains around our neighborhoods. By doing so, you are educating the public that no pollutants or trash should go down the drains and into the ocean! More info: https://cleansd.org/event/storm-drain-stenciling-day-8/

December 4th Saturday 2 pm Write For Rights Event by Amnesty International; Los Reyes Bar and Grill, 2496 Broadway in Golden Hill. Join us for our annual Write For Rights and Holiday Card Action event to commemorate Human Rights Day (December 10th). Every year in December, Amnesty International holds its Write for Rights action, the world’s biggest human rights event, where hundreds of thousands of people around the world gather together to send letters to authorities and cards of hope on behalf of people they’ve never met. Our letters help convince government officials to release people imprisoned for expressing their opinion, to stop torture, to commute death sentences, and to end other human rights abuses. Our holiday cards provide hope and badly needed emotional support for people experiencing serious human rights abuses. We will provide letterheads, cards, envelopes, stamps, pens, quesadillas and drinks! Look for our Amnesty sign in the covered outdoor seating area. More info: http://amnestysd.org/write-for-rights-saturday-december-4th-2-pm/

December 5th Sunday 530 pm Hope for the Holidays – A Celebration of Song with Voices of Our City Choir Music Box 1337 India Street San Diego See and hear San Diego’s own America’s Got Talent golden buzzer winners, Voices of Our City Choir live This all-ages holiday event will feature an award-winning jazz-funk ensemble and The Choir performing some of their beloved songs and holiday classics. The evening will showcase inspiring stories of hope and healing from Choir members and guests will have a chance to donate to the work of the organization, participate in opportunity drawings and view the premiere of the Sounds of the Sidewalk video $12 to $25.Tickets:

https://www.ticketweb.com/…/hope-for-the…/11501215… More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/6339024712839600?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

December 8th Wednesday 8 am – 9th Thursday 3:30 pm National Zero Waste Virtual Conference recommended by Zero Waste San Diego The National Zero Waste Virtual Conference is an educational and networking event organized by the National Recycling Coalition and Zero Waste USA Zero Waste Business will be the focus on Day 1 and Zero Waste Communities on Day 2. Conference $75 – $175 More info: https://www.facebook.com/zerowastesandiego/

December 8th and 9th Holiday Joy Ride 2021 and Golden Gear Awards Event by San Diego County Bicycle Coalition Panama 66 at Balboa December 8th 6:00pm on Zoom. Join us ONLINE for a private virtual event where we honor Golden Gear Award Recipients. These are the people who have gone above and beyond to help make our region more bike-friendly this year. https://us02web.zoom.us/…/tZIkc…

December 9th 5:00pm (Ride starts promptly at 6:15) to 8 pm Light up your bikes, wear your best/ugliest holiday attire (the crazier the better). Join us for a festive light-your-bike ride through Balboa Park and Uptown and end back at Panama 66. Free but donations encouraged More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/245451650927529?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

December 8th Wednesday 5 pm – 6 pm Celebrate Sustainably: Gifts & Glitz Event by I Love A Clean San Diego and City of San Diego Learn how to cultivate your very own waste-free winter wonderland this season at home. We will cover how to maintain a low-waste lifestyle while navigating the gift giving, wrapping, and décor of the holiday season. Participate in a live furoshiki demonstration (Japanese reusable fabric wrapping), learn how to properly dispose of your Christmas tree, and leave with low- or no-waste gift ideas to waste less throughout this season and beyond! Please register here https://love.cleansd.org/celebratesustainablygiftsandglit… More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/847926352565593?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

December 8th Wednesday 6 pm – 7 pm Electric Vehicle Association December Meeting

Our speaker will be Lin Fa of AeonCharge We’ll also hear about the January Lung Force Walk event. We will have a booth and cars on display. Get a team together and walk for the American Lung Association; More info: https://www.sandiegoev.org/

December 10th Friday 9 am – 1 pm 6th Annual Community Choice Energy Forum! Event by Climate Action Campaign Join us to learn from: – California Energy Commission Chair David Hochschild, – California Independent System Operator (CAISO) Chair Angelina Galiteva, – CalCCA Executive Director Beth Vaughan, – San Diego County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer, – Carlsbad Councilmember Priya Bhat-Patel, – Fullerton Councilmember Fred Jung, – San Diego Community Power Chief Operating Officer Cody Hooven, and more!

Get your tickets: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx… $65

December 10th Friday 5 pm – 9 pm Ferguson Rising Screening Event by Racial Justice Coalition; Join the Racial Justice Coalition of San Diego for a community barbeque (vegan options available) followed by the screening of Ferguson Rises. We will also hear from special guests Uncle Bobby and Aunt B as they share the story of their nephew, Oscar Grant III, a 22-year-old African-American man who was killed in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day 2009 by BART Police Officer Johannes Mehserle in Oakland, California. A jury found Officer Mehserle guilty in the shooting of Oscar Grant. Filmmaker Mobolaji Olambiwonnu’s documentary “Ferguson Rises” shines a spotlight on this small town that inspired a new global civil rights movement and chronicles a father’s journey as he grapples with the pain of losing a son. “Ferguson Rises” explores the depths of the protests following Michael Brown Jr.’s killing through the eyes of his father, Michael Brown Sr., and many diverse voices in the community: from residents to police officers, to business owners and activists who took to the streets in protest for a record 400-plus days straight. More info: https://www.facebook.com/RacialJusticeCoalitionofSanDiego.org/photos/a.588076761746950/877731566114800/ Vaccinations required. Address provided up registration https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ferguson-rising-screening-tickets-210394925887

December 11th Saturday 11 am – 12:45 pm Protest Sea World – Corky 52 years a slave Event by Ellen Ericksen Sea World Dr, San Diego 92109, December 11 marks the day that Corky was captured in 1969 and taken from her family the A5 POD. She has been locked up as a slave for 52 years. She was 4 years old when she was brutally captured. We will bring awareness on this day for Corky and all the other animals that are wrongfully enslaved at Sea World. This is a C-19 compliant protest. Masks are required. Please leave your companion animal at home. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/586942282340834/?ref=newsfeed

December 11th Saturday 6 pm – 8 pm Video Outreach for Rose’s Law (Animal Bill of Rights) Event by Direct Action Everywhere – San Diego and Rach Era Location TBA We will talk to people about Rose’s Law or the Animal Bill of Rights and why it is important to talk about animal rights to achieve liberation for all. We will have a “cube” set up with signs and TV’s to grab people’s attention. If you don’t feel comfortable talking to people, you can come and hold a sign or TV or shadow someone with more outreaching experience if you want to learn how to approach strangers. Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free. DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/263115385812880

December 12th Sunday 11 am – 2 pm The San Diego Really Really Free Market Teralta Park 40th & Orange in City Heights. As a community we have many more resources than we do as individuals. If we share our resources, we won’t need to buy as many new ones. This is a chance to give and get cool stuff for absolutely free. Simply bring the things around the house you aren’t using anymore, put them in the “free pile” and look around to see if there is anything you’d like to take yourself. It’s surprising how much great stuff shows up. More info: https://www.facebook.com/sdrrfm/?ref=page_internal Please check back before you attend to confirm the date.

December 16th Thursday 6 pm – 7:30 pm PET Talk: Shop Cruelty Free! Event by San Diego Humane Society Join Michelle Shaw, Program Manager in the Animal Research Issues department at The Humane Society of the United States to learn about cruelty-free cosmetics labels, what they mean, and how you can make sure the personal care and household products you purchase aren’t tested on animals. She will also speak about pending legislation to prohibit cosmetics animal testing and what you can do to help! This talk takes place live on Zoom! You will receive the link in your confirmation. In the past, our in-person events were $10 to attend. This support has provided important funds for our life-saving programs. If you can, we invite you to pay to attend this informative virtual lecture. More info: https://secure.sdhumane.org/site/Calendar/30357351?view=Detail&id=136627#.YacH81XMKM8

December 19th Sunday 4 pm – 6 pm SURJ-SD December Chapter Meeting: Topics TBA Event by Showing Up for Racial Justice – SURJ San Diego How can white people actively support fights for racial justice here on occupied Kumeyaay/Iipay/Tiipay/Luiseño/Digueño land (the so-called San Diego area) in this moment? Each month, SURJ-SD holds a chapter meeting to connect around our collective vision to transform our community away from prison, police and colonial violence, and to share updates and actions from local partners, coalitions and our chapter’s working groups, followed by a Q&A. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/545855363175559?active_tab=about

