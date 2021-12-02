New Group Emerges to Bid on Sports Arena Redevelopment

By Jennifer Van Grove / San Diego Union-Tribune / Dec. 2, 2021

A new team emphasizing strong ties to San Diego has surfaced in the do-over competition to remake the 48 acres of city-owned land near Pechanga Arena San Diego in the Midway District.

Developer Zephyr Partners has partnered with sports-and-entertainment venue operator Legends and affordable-housing builder Chelsea Investment Corp. to submit a bid for the property’ that includes more than 1,000 subsidized units, 29 acres of parks and public space, and a new arena.

The three partners are calling themselves Midway Rising and have formed a limited liability company with the same name, in a nod to the project’s aim to make over a blighted part of town and uplift the community.

“This local team that’s come together… is really sitting in a unique spot, because the vision for this project was born at a couple of local coffee shops. We had the benefit of watching the previous (request-for-proposal) process as community members, not as participants,” Brad Termini, co-CEO of Zephyr Partners, told the Union-Tribune. ‘We’ve been discussing this informally as a team for some time. But it wasn’t until the city came out with the (solicitation) 60 days ago that we really saw that the city’s core principles and goals really aligned with our coffee shop conversations that we decided to formally submit.”

Although project specifics were not disclosed, the Midway Rising vision reflects the city’s expectation for its sports arena holdings at 3500,3250,3220 and 3240 Sports Arena Blvd., meaning the plan is focused on producing affordable housing and creating a destination arena.

The team’s pitch will be submitted alongside at least four other bids for the property, due Friday, as the city puts to bed the first phase of a second solicitation process — this time following rules prescribed by the state of California.

The group’s early plan, as designed by project architect Safdie Rabines, envisions a roughly 16,000-seat, privately financed arena on the eastern edge of the property that flows into an urban public square. Here anyone can gather to watch games or concerts on the arena’s exterior video board, or patronize the project’s 250,000 square feet of shops and restaurants.

On the western side, an unknown mix of affordable units, middle-income apartments and market-rate housing are spread across mid-rise towers that open onto a central paseo. A series of rooftop parks, which cover above-ground parking garages, and elevated walkways connect residents and visitors to the sports complex. Midway Rising also calls for a hotel near the arena.

The team is, of course, emphasizing its affordable housing promise.

The product type is a highly regulated category of housing that is typically distinct from market-rate units in for-rent 01 for-sale price only. Specialized real estate developers use state and federal government subsidies to lower overall project costs. As a result, the developers are required to rent the units to people making 80 percent or less of the area median income at discounted rental rates, with income limits defined by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Currently, the median income for a family of four in San Diego is $95,100.

Chelsea Investment Group, a for-profit company, is spearheading Midway Rising’s affordable component, with the firn aiming to produce the highest number of rent-restricted units on the sports arena site.

“It’s transformative,” said Jim Schmid, who is the founder and CEO of Chelsea Investment. “We want to produce a lot of affordable housing. We want the types, whether it’s for families or seniors, or disabled people or veterans; we want i1 to mirror the needs of the community’.”

Midway Rising is also banking on its San Diego-stacked roster making an impression on city’ officials.

Encinitas-based Zephyr has built luxury homes and apartments across the county, including The Park condo building in Bankers Hill. Chelsea Investment, based in Carlsbad, was started 35 years ago by Schmid and is a prolific builder of affordable units in town. And Legends, which oversaw the construction of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, isn’t based here, but CEO Shervin

Mirashemi is a UC San Diego alumnus who recently moved back to town.

Formed in 2008, Legends’ ownership group includes the Dallas Cowboys and New York Yankees. It was recently valued in a transaction at $1.3 billion including debt, according to The Wall Street Journal. The hospitality’ group plans to pay for, develop and operate the San Diego arena with an eye toward booking big acts year-round, Mirashemi said.

SDU-T continued.