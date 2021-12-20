City Pledges Ocean Beach Pier ‘Will Fully Reopen’ After Emergency Repairs Are Completed in Approx. 4 Months

The City of San Diego has just announced that “emergency repairs will begin this week on a section of the Ocean Beach Pier,” and that once the repairs have been completed over the next four months, “the pier will fully reopen for the first time in more than a year.” So, April 2022?

Here is the news release, without edit:

City of San Diego to Begin Emergency Repairs on Ocean Beach Pier

PIER EXPECTED TO FULLY REOPEN AFTER REPAIRS ARE COMPLETE

SAN DIEGO – Emergency repairs will begin this week on a section of the Ocean Beach Pier to fix damage caused by storm conditions in January 2021. Repairs are expected to take approximately four months, depending on the weather and tidal conditions. Once repairs are complete, the pier will fully reopen for the first time in more than a year.

In January, the 55-year-old pier was damaged by high surf. City crews repaired broken railings along the pier before it partially reopened on May 28, 2021. The pier’s west end has remained closed to the public after significant damage to two columns, also known as piles, which vertically support the structure.

“We look forward to completing these emergency repairs so San Diegans can once again enjoy everything this iconic landmark has to offer,” said Mayor Todd Gloria. “We are also working on a long-term plan to keep the Ocean Beach Pier accessible and in good shape for generations to come.”

The City is assessing long-term solutions to address sea-level rise attributed to climate change, including a potential full replacement of the pier after a City study determined that the pier has exceeded its service life.

“Our historic fishing pier in Ocean Beach has sustained significant damage over the years, temporarily limiting resident and visitor access to this coastal attraction,” said Councilmember Dr. Jennifer Campbell. “Luckily, the emergency repairs being undertaken will help us re-gain full access as we continue to drive the discussion on the future of the entire pier.”

In July, Mayor Gloria announced state funding of more than $200 million allocated for regional projects, including $8.4 million for the Ocean Beach Pier. The iconic pier is the second-longest on the West Coast and attracts more than 500,000 visitors annually.