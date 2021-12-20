A Stealth Counter-Coup: Could Liz Cheney and Mitch McConnell Save Democracy? Part I

By Colleen O’Connor

Yes, unbelievable, but follow the clues.

Oddities in politics are not rare. They just hide in plain sight.

For instance, the new “bromance” between the Machiavellian GOP leader of the Senate, Mitch McConnell and President Joe Biden, speak volumes.

Both agree Biden won the election fair and square. Both agree that Trump is not just a menace, but a serious threat to democracy. And both agreed to up the debt ceiling to avoid a default.

Both also agree that Trump led, orchestrated, cheered on and caused the Jan. 6th storming of the Capital. McConnell even took to the Senate floor to put that on the record.

“There is no question that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of that day,” McConnell said at the time. The mob was fed lies.

“They were provoked by the president and other powerful people, and they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government which they did not like.”

And just last week, McConnell executed a flip turn and endorsed the legitimacy of the January 6th Committee investigating that attack:

“It was a horrendous event, and I think what they’re seeking to find out is something the public needs to know.”

Up next, Biden, (while visiting the tornado damaged areas in McConnell’s home state) pledged to “do whatever it takes, as long as it takes.” Of course, that is what every President is expected to do.

“Something good has to come of this,” he intoned, adding that the “federal government would cover 100% of costs of emergency work costs (for the first 30 days).” Emphasizing and repeating 100%. Generous and smart move. McConnell thanked him.

Next up, the amazing Liz Cheney whom I predicted (a year ago) “May be the GOP’s last gasp for relevance.” She, who voted to impeach Trump, grasped the arc of history against him eons ago, and put it into the public record:

“Much more will become clear in coming days and weeks, but what we know now is enough. The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack.

“Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President. The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not. There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”

Immediately, Cheney was met with demands for her removal from her leadership position and insistence from her colleagues that she resign. Shouts of “betrayal” followed her.

Her reply, “I’m not going anywhere.”

And she hasn’t gone anywhere, except higher in national prominence; more impressive in pursuit of Trump’s culpability in his failed coup attempt; and a striking contrast of strength and conviction alongside Minority leader, Kevin McCarthy’s, lack of character.

As a former GOP operative remarked, “McCarthy will be the leader of House Autocrats and [Cheney] will be the Leader of House Conservatives.”

Cheney may have perfectly calculated not just Trump’s inevitable decline, but her own power rising alongside.

Either way, no one should dismiss Liz Cheney. Unblinded by Trump’s malevolence, she showed the courage so many Republicans failed to muster.

Her political chess moves (on powerful display every day as Vice Chair of the Jan. 6th Committee) make the brilliant moves of the “Queen’s Gambit” look elementary.

Cheney shows no fear.

All three of these politicians, Cheney, McConnell, and Biden know that Trump’s brand is fading. And his criminal and civil cases are strangling him and diminishing his followers.

Together, their stealth anti-Trump counter coup (backed up with massive insiders’ knowledge) just might save America’s democracy.

However, only Liz Cheney has displayed the rare leadership talents needed to articulate the danger, persevere in battle, and succeed.

More on that in Part II.