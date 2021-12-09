City Plan to Ban Drive-Thru Restaurants Near Mass Transit Faces Backlash

By David Garrick / San Diego Union-Tribune / Dec. 8, 2021

A city proposal to ban new drive-thru restaurants near mass transit in San Diego is facing strong opposition from the restaurant industry and some community leaders.

Supporters say the plan would be a logical and necessary step as San Diego strives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by encouraging people to give up their cars in favor of public transit, cycling and walking. Drive-thru restaurants, they say, encourage people to use their cars and trucks and make it more dangerous to walk and bike, because drivers are distracted while leaving a drive-thru and because long lines often spill into bike lanes and sidewalks.

But opponents say the plan would discourage restaurants that rely on drive-thrus from opening, especially in low-income neighborhoods. They also say the policy would make life harder for elderly and disabled people who need cars. The proposal would not require existing drive-thrus located near transit to close, but no new ones could open. It would apply only to restaurants, not drive-thru pharmacies or banks.

Opposition groups have persuaded city officials to delay approval of the new policy. Instead, officials will meet with the local restaurant industry to discuss possible impacts and study how such bans were handled in other cities, such as Palm Springs and Long Beach. The ban has been opposed by the city’s Planning Commission, the City Council’s Land Use and Housing Committee and a coalition of neighborhood leaders called the Community Planners Committee.

The proposed drive-thru ban could be characterized as San Diego’s next step after it eliminated parking requirements for housing developers in transit areas two years ago and then it wiped out parking requirements for businesses near transit last month. The ban would only apply to areas known as “transit priority areas,” which are areas within a half mile of a trolley line, a bus rapid transit station or two high-frequency bus routes.

Also what is not mentioned is that during the pandemic, many people had to rely on drive-thru restaurants.