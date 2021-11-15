‘Table Talk’: Anna of Starfish Eatery In Her Own Words

by Sal Mineo (@snackdiego)

Hi again, everyone. We are so fortunate here in Ocean Beach. Any day, any time (within reason, it’s still San Diego), an impressive collection of options to snack, sip, slurp, nosh, nibble, graze, guzzle – you get my drift – are within walking distance.

There are so many talented folks keeping us satiated, caffeinated and hydrated; and sure you may get friendly with a few of them at your regular spots, usually the front of the house hosts and servers.

I think it’s equally important to know those behind the scenes – the chefs, cooks, bakers, baristas, brewers, drink shakers, fry guys, taqueros, the list goes on – and sometimes they are all that plus they own the joint. I hope to get to know some and share them with you.

Let’s get into some table talk with Anna Santos Hamilton, the chef\ owner of a relative newcomer to OB, Starfish Eatery. As you’ll see though, it was somewhat fated. Here’s Anna, in her own words.

How’d you get to where you are today – owning a restaurant in OB?

I was born in Manila, Philippines, moved to San Francisco at age 16. In 1991, I moved to San Diego (Ocean Beach on Niagara by the pier) to be with my then fiancé; I now live in Bay Park.

My culinary background is mostly catering for private parties as well as private yacht catering. During the lockdown of 2020, I cooked and delivered food for families in need and close friends. Truth be told, I got “bored” and wanted a project so I thought of looking for a commercial catering kitchen. Everyone was shutting down while I was looking to open up.

After a long search for the perfect kitchen, the Sunset Cliffs location seemed perfect. It was the old “Pepe’s Italian”. It had been vacant for quite some time and needed tons of work to get it up to code. Finally made the decision to “go big or go home” and signed the lease then began the renovations. It was definitely a labor of love.

Was it smooth sailing to open up Starfish, or were there some challenges?

I have no experience working in the restaurant industry at all. I just showed up in the scene like a wrecking ball. However, the journey to opening day was unbelievably smooth and just flowed. The challenges were finding the right staff who share the same passion.

Why did you choose OB as the community for your restaurant?

I love OB and I stumbled into this location by a stroke of luck and I immediately fell in love. It was surreal to be back in the same area, on Niagara. I do remember going to the same location (Pepe’s back then) and ordering pizza. Little did I know then that I was actually looking into my future.

A lot of folks may have an idea of what they think Filipino food is – but what is it to you and how does your food maybe differ from what preconceptions may be?

Filipino food is very diverse and is a melting pot of many different Southeast Asian and European cultures. The Philippines was colonized by Spain for 300 years and has definitely influenced the cuisine’s evolution.

Most people are used to Filipino restaurants offering “prepped and ready” meals that they don’t have to wait for. Starfish is NOT like that. My vision for Starfish is to provide freshly made food using the best and freshest ingredients we can possibly find. We very rarely use anything frozen. This is partly the reason we “run out” of food near the end of the day, especially the famous lumpias. They are made fresh regularly.

The menu at Starfish is what I call Philippine cuisine, reimagined.

What are some must-order items at Starfish for first timers?

Lumpia for sure, adobo and pancit, they are the classics. For vegans, the “Simply Joey”, “Vegan Adobo” and “Veggie Lumpia” are definitely a must.

Can you share anything about yourself, outside of the restaurants – anything else you enjoy doing or are passionate about?

I love traveling the world and experiencing other cultures especially through their food. It sparks my culinary creativity and I learn to appreciate flavors that I may not have ever tried before. I am also a wine and champagne lover. Visiting wineries is usually involved in my travel itineraries.

Other activities I enjoy are paddle boarding, skiing, vegetable gardening, karaoke (of course, I’m Filipino), chasing the Northern Lights, riding horses, taking care of dogs, raising hens (yes, it’s a thing). I’m passionate about COLDPLAY, the band!

What are your top three favorite places to eat in San Diego?

Bay Park Fish Company, The Smoking Goat, Ortega’s Mexican in OB

Go check out Anna’s fresh take on Filipino food at Starfish; you’ll have yet another reason to not leave the OB bubble.

(Editordude: Also, see Judi Curry’s review of Starfish.)