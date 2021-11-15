Redistricting Commission Selects ‘Compromise Map’ as Blueprint : D2 Loses PB But Gains Clairemont

San Diego’s redistricting commission selected the so-call “Compromise Map” over the weekend as the blueprint for a final map establishing the boundaries of the city council districts.

The map selected will be further tweaked but it will be the preliminary map from which commissioners base any changes on. Commissioners expect the final boundaries to closely resemble the Compromise Map.

For District 2, the Compromise Map removes Pacific Beach, which is added to District 1, but includes east Clairemont. D2 already included west Clairemont.

The panel voted 7-2 in favor of the Clairemont United Compromise Map, which, according to the U-T, “unites Clairemont, Linda Vista, Normal Heights and Rancho Peñasquitos — four neighborhoods divided the last time new boundaries were drawn in 2011.”

Next, the Commission will hold five public hearings before finalizing new council district boundaries before a December 15 deadline.

Chairman Tom Hebrank, and commissioners Ken Malbrough, Fred Kosmo, Val Hoy, Roy MacPhail, Alan Nevin and Kristen Roberts voted for the Compromise Map. The U-T says, “MacPhail and Roberts said they could have supported either map.” Commissioners Justine Neilsen and Monica Hernandez both preferred the Collaboration Map.

David Garrick, at the U-T, makes the following points:

While the Compromise map boosts the Asian population in District 6, the Latino population in District 9 and the Black population in District 4, it doesn’t boost minority voting power as much as the panel’s second choice — the San Diego Communities Collaboration map.

The main shortcomings of the map appear to be that Scripps Ranch would be divided between Districts 5 and 6, and

Pacific Beach would shift from District 2 to District 1.

The new District 2 would unite Clairemont with Mission Beach, Ocean Beach and Point Loma.

The Compromise Map would make District 6 a heavily Asian district including University City, but it would leave the university campus in District 1 with La Jolla.

Shelltown and Southcrest would move from District 9 to District 8,

Redwood Village and Rolando Park would move from District 4 to District 9, and

Mount Hope would move from District 9 to District 4.

Webster and Ridgeview would be united in District 4.

The Compromise Map would increase the Asian population of District 6 from about 34 percent to 39.3 percent, compared to 40.68 percent with the Collaboration Map.

The Compromise Map would increase the percent of Asians in District 6 who are citizens and old enough to vote from about 29 percent to 32.44 percent, compared to the Collaboration Map with 34.82 percent.

