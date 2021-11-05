Point Loma Palm Trees Have a Date in Federal Court – Tuesday, Nov.9

Marc Steven Applbaum, the attorney for the Point Loma couple suing to stop the Palm Trees from being chopped down, announced he has obtained a temporary injunction to stop any immediate cutting, and the future of the Palms will be decided in Federal Court next Tuesday, November 9. [KUSI]

How a decision to figure out whether the FAA / Airport / City of San Diego are all being straightforward with the citizens of Point Loma, Ocean Beach, Bankers Hill has to go to Federal Court, seems on its face ridiculous, but because with the FAA the Feds are involved, it must.

Hopefully, at court, the FAA will reveal their numbers that makes this whole thing an emergency. And if the numbers indicate that low-flying planes are disturbed by the Palms, then we’re all in trouble.

What a bureaucratic mess. No one believes the narrative that there is such an emergency, the Palms have to be chopped down immediately to prevent any catastrophic incident involving aircraft. After all these years, the trees are now a menace to public safety. And must be removed so quickly that none of the normal procedures (public hearing, permit, second opinions, etc.) are being followed. In fact, city crews tried to get ahead of the PR mess curve and managed to lope the top off of one of the stately trees before local residents got in the way of the chainsaws.

What a Public Relations nightmare this must be for the city, the Mayor, the councilwoman, the airport. Literally, again, no one believes the official story. It’s ludicrous.

And thank goodness for public activism, the activism of locals in preventing any more executions.

But the City, mayor and Councilwoman are sticking by the official story. Why, just last week at the OB Town Council meeting, the plight of the Palm Trees came up and the official line was once again trotted out. Here’s a report in the PL-OB Monthly on it:

According to Kohta Zaiser, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria’s District 2 representative, the action follows an assessment mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration of potential obstacles along flight paths for San Diego International Airport. Zaiser said the palm trees targeted for removal — about 70 feet tall — are or soon will be at heights that can interfere with instruments used for landing along flight paths used during inclement weather, when planes fly at lower altitudes. “There isn’t a whole lot of discretion here on the city’s end,” Zaiser said.

Work on the trees began the third week of October but was soon paused following complaints and street protests from residents. A local couple have filed a lawsuit trying to stop the removal. “We are lobbying the federal government to see if there’s any wiggle room, any type of leniency here,” Zaiser said. “I do just want to be upfront that there very well could not be.”

During the discussion, audience member Keith Fink said in a comment on the virtual meeting’s chat board that “if planes are coming in that low, we’re in big trouble. This is clearly absurd and needs further investigation before we start cutting down trees.”

This reporter contacted Mayor Gloria’s office and asked for his latest statement on the Palms. Anthony Santacroce, City Spokesperson, told me in an email that it was written two weeks ago and remains the city’s current statement on the matter. It was written by Santacroce. Here it is:

“At the request of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and San Diego International Airport, the City of San Diego is planning to remove approximately 20 palm trees from two locations in Ocean Beach and Bankers Hill. The trees are located on City property.

According to the FAA, during inclement weather conditions these trees may interfere with the designated flight path and potentially cause arriving planes to be diverted away from the airport. We understand the community’s concern over losing these tall palm trees, which are not native to our region.

The City will prioritize working with the adjacent property owners to plant new leaf trees that will add to our urban canopy. In addition to providing shade and lowering temperatures, native trees support the City’s climate action goals of removing air pollution, reducing storm water runoff, and creating a more sustainable and resilient San Diego.”