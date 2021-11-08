Nancy Pelosi: The Greatest Of All Time Speakers

The G.O.A.T of All G.O.A.T.S.

By Colleen O’Connor

By way of explanation, the term G.O.A.T. was first coined by Heavyweight boxing Champion, Muhammed Ali’s wife. She borrowed his, “I am the greatest” taunts and converted them to shorthand, “G.O.A.T.”, aka the “Greatest Of All Time.”

G.O.A.T. has been applied to other “greats;” the Olympic gymnast champion, Simone Biles; basketball greats LeBron James and Michael Jordan; as well as tennis super star, Serena Williams.

These greats and others are often referred to as the G.O.A.T. by fans and journalists. Recently, GOAT has even morphed into an online marketplace for selling sneakers and sports apparel, with “free verification services on all purchases to ensure sneakers are authentic and as described.”

G.O.A.T. made for great publicity in the 1990s, became a popular meme in the 2020s, and has stayed relevant with the current text goat emoji.

Last Friday, moderate Democrats scored a win after the House voted 228-206 to move a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill to President Biden’s desk. You remember “infrastructure week” that remained a four-year slogan?

It just became a reality. And the G.O.A.T of all G.O.A.T.S. (the Greatest of All Time Speaker) Nancy Pelosi, made it happen.

According to Wikipedia, “goats are naturally curious. They are also agile and well known for their ability to climb and balance in precarious places.” An apt description for Pelosi’s recent Houdini performance. The Hill reports:

“In a deal between the Congressional Black Caucus, Congressional Progressive Caucus and moderate Blue Dog Democrats, the three agreed to pass the infrastructure legislation while a procedural rule would be passed teeing up a vote on the Democrats’ social spending bill for the future.”

“The agreement between the three also established that if the $1.75 trillion social spending bill filled with Democratic priorities received a Congressional Budget Office (CBO) score that aligned with that of estimates from the White House, moderates would vote for the bill.”

How did she do it? With a mastery of legislative maneuvers, an uncanny ability to count votes and pressure combatants to yield, and always, allowing others to take the credit and the bows.

Remember, the Affordable Care Act when everyone had given up? Pelosi said, “give me the names” (of the holdouts) and moved each one to “yes.” She, not the president, got the deal over the finish line.

As the Intercept boldly headlined the news: “NANCY PELOSI’S FIGHT: HOW SHE REVIVED OBAMACARE AFTER DEMOCRATS LEFT IT FOR DEAD.

Then added, “Nancy Pelosi, a complicated political figure, saved the Affordable Care Act from Democratic destruction.”

So, too, with the Infrastructure bill. Those basking in the limelight are not the heavy lifters of the success. Yes, the Congressional Black Caucus, deserves credit. Yes, the President deserves some, too. But, watch for more news to break on the insiders’ game and who really pulled it across the finish line.

Pelosi picked her chairs, picked her spokespeople, picked the names for Biden to call and picked her moment to thread the needle and call for the vote.

When asked about vote count, she told reporters that she keeps a “Speaker’s secret whip count” and that a “large number” of progressives will fold and ultimately vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

And so it happened.

“Ms. Pelosi tellingly, sent the low-key chairwoman of the Black Caucus, Representative Joyce Beatty of Ohio, out to waiting reporters to tell the world. In effect, the speaker had harnessed one faction of her unruly Democrats to win over two others, and understood that the soft-spoken African American lawmaker might have had more influence at that point than she did.”

She not only called the bluff of progressives and moderates, but also added thirteen Republican House members to the “yes” column.

“She’s playing a very tough hand,” said Representative Jared Huffman, a progressive from California. “Far be it from me to offer technical critique to one of the greatest legislators of all time.”

“She is the master of her universe,” insisted Appropriations Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut.

“She’s one of the greatest leaders of all time,” gushed Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters of California. “She knows exactly what she’s doing.”

And as “soon as it was clear the bill would pass, Pelosi was surrounded by applauding members.”

The G.O.A.T. Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi.