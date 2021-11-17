New Rule: Parking Requirements Eliminated for Most San Diego Businesses – Coastal Commission Approval Still Needed for Coastal Zone

The big news from San Diego City Hall Tuesday was the New Rule: for many businesses starting January 1, parking space requirements are eliminated.
The City Council unanimously voted a change to the municipal code that eliminates parking space minimum requirements for many businesses. Commercial tenants and building owners in transit priority areas and commercial neighborhoods citywide, beginning the New Year, can decide to provide as much parking as they think their customers need, or use those spaces for outdoor dining or outdoor spaces.
Also, new entrepreneurs will no longer be prevented from starting a new business because their building doesn’t have enough parking.
The new policy won’t take effect in the city’s coastal zone, defined as neighborhoods west of I-5, until the California Coastal Commission approves it.
Currently, businesses in these areas are required to provide a certain number of parking spaces. This all changes in a month and half for much of the city. Proponents, such as the mayor and council members, argue that providing parking for customers adds significant costs – “up to $25,000 for installation and maintenance per parking stall ….”
Proponents also claim that by forcing businesses to provide parking, it “can lead to an oversupply of parking spaces in the city.” (That’s quite a claim!) They also say the current parking regs make “it harder for businesses to adapt to changing transportation and economic trends,” plus by providing parking, it only encourages “more driving, further contributing to climate pollution.”
On the other side, critics say this is a drastic step that San Diego’s transit system isn’t ready for, that it’s not nearly comprehensive enough. Plus, they point out (this is an issue for Jen Campbell) senior citizens and disabled people can’t easily take transit, bike or walk places. In addition, many residents live in suburbia and are forced to lead car-reliant lifestyles due to the nature of housing development in San Diego County. In fact, last spring when the proposed changes were first released, the Committee of Planning Committee heads voted 21 to 3 against them.
Not to mention, all kinds of arguments that say, that by eliminating parking, customers and residents will be forced to drive around more looking for available spaces. Talk about adding pollution.
Then there’s those of us who complain that by giving parking spaces away to private businesses to do with them what they please, a part of our Public Commons disappears. The encroachment of public space by private interests continues. And it’s the mayor and city council doing it.
If you want to read the official pronouncement, just go to the online Beacon, which republished the notice without comment or critique. But the Rag is different.
“up to $25,000 for installation and maintenance per parking stall ….”
This is the most ridiculous statement I’ve ever heard. Where are people in the city of San Diego building new business structures that require them to spend money on installing parking spaces? Without beating a dead horse too much, this is just another give away to the developers. And so it goes…
Yes, it does cost $25K and up to $60K for underground parking per stall. If a person were to build a new commercial building on a property, currently they would be required to have x amount of parking spaces. Yes, it costs for design and construction of a parking lot. It’s a separate cost to the building. It’s called site work. There’s cost for grading and drainage, paving, curbs and gutters, landscaping, etc. This is a good call to get rid of parking spaces.
I understand that it costs money to build new underground parking. My point is that there don’t seem to be any businesses tearing down old structures to replace them with new ones that would require that kind of engineering. They simply open up in existing structures, so as Paul points out there is a lot of intellectual dishonesty being spewed out there.
Where easing of parking requirements has applied to residential developments in OB it has only resulted in more bloated, more expensive builds, and not more density. These policies reward speculators and builders, at the expense of the neighboring community. This is the entire point of creating the Parking Impact Overlay Zone. We have already experienced a severely under-parked community for decades and it hasn’t resulted in greener transportation habits because the transit alternatives do not exist. Not to mention increased demand for off-street parking will raise rents on families and blue-collar workers who don’t have the option of taking transit, even if it is build.
I agree 100% with the CCC staff comments on this. The Commissioners would in violation their mission statement by approving this.
The map applicable to this ordinance can be found here, and does not include any of OB. But it likely will in the future by simply planning a “high frequency transit stop” for the year 2050 with a few pen-strokes from SANDAG and no fanfare or public vote.
https://www.sandiego.gov/planning/programs/transportation/mobility/parking-reform
No parking spaces… except for rental e-scooters?
Greg Sullivan gets it exactly right. People like to throw around the $40k per parking stall number to make parking sound absurdly expensive. That number, which sometimes is an under estimate, is only true for underground or structured parking – not for surface lots. Some, however, apply that to all parking. There is a lot of intellectual dishonesty bandied about when it comes to development issues, and especially about parking.
Are vacation rentals or rental apartments considered businesses?