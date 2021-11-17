New Rule: Parking Requirements Eliminated for Most San Diego Businesses – Coastal Commission Approval Still Needed for Coastal Zone

The big news from San Diego City Hall Tuesday was the New Rule: for many businesses starting January 1, parking space requirements are eliminated.

The City Council unanimously voted a change to the municipal code that eliminates parking space minimum requirements for many businesses. Commercial tenants and building owners in transit priority areas and commercial neighborhoods citywide, beginning the New Year, can decide to provide as much parking as they think their customers need, or use those spaces for outdoor dining or outdoor spaces.

Also, new entrepreneurs will no longer be prevented from starting a new business because their building doesn’t have enough parking.

The new policy won’t take effect in the city’s coastal zone, defined as neighborhoods west of I-5, until the California Coastal Commission approves it.

Currently, businesses in these areas are required to provide a certain number of parking spaces. This all changes in a month and half for much of the city. Proponents, such as the mayor and council members, argue that providing parking for customers adds significant costs – “up to $25,000 for installation and maintenance per parking stall ….”

Proponents also claim that by forcing businesses to provide parking, it “can lead to an oversupply of parking spaces in the city.” (That’s quite a claim!) They also say the current parking regs make “it harder for businesses to adapt to changing transportation and economic trends,” plus by providing parking, it only encourages “more driving, further contributing to climate pollution.”

On the other side, critics say this is a drastic step that San Diego’s transit system isn’t ready for, that it’s not nearly comprehensive enough. Plus, they point out (this is an issue for Jen Campbell) senior citizens and disabled people can’t easily take transit, bike or walk places. In addition, many residents live in suburbia and are forced to lead car-reliant lifestyles due to the nature of housing development in San Diego County. In fact, last spring when the proposed changes were first released, the Committee of Planning Committee heads voted 21 to 3 against them.

Not to mention, all kinds of arguments that say, that by eliminating parking, customers and residents will be forced to drive around more looking for available spaces. Talk about adding pollution.

Then there’s those of us who complain that by giving parking spaces away to private businesses to do with them what they please, a part of our Public Commons disappears. The encroachment of public space by private interests continues. And it’s the mayor and city council doing it.

