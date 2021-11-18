Restaurant Review: Coffee Hub and Café in Point Loma

Restaurant Review

Coffee Hub and Café

2907 Shelter Island Dr.

San Diego, CA 92106

619-738-1482

(Note: They are open 7 days a week)

By Judi Curry

Now that many restaurants are open with the restriction for Covid being eased, it is time for me to try some of the places people have told me about over the year. The Coffee Hub and Café was one that I wanted to try.

It is located in the small shopping center on the corner of Scott and Shelter Island Drive, that also houses another restaurant I reviewed some time ago – Supanee House of Thai – and across the street from Miguel’s. They are open for breakfast and lunch, and although Google has them closed on the weekdays, that is not correct. They are definitely open.

I went with Ibrahim (Al) from Fairouz Restaurant to check it out. It is easier for him to get away from his restaurant for breakfast than other meals and since breakfast is my favorite meal I asked him to join me.

There is one outside table – almost in the parking lot and several tables inside. While there I noticed many people coming in for take-outs – particularly a variety of coffees. However, there were four occupied tables as well as ours.

The breakfast menu is slightly different than most and it does support gluten free individuals. The prices ranged from $9 to $22 for Steak and Eggs. There are 17 choices, plus a variety of side orders. The lunch menu has two lunch specials; 4 sandwiches; 3 salads; 2 soups and two sides. They have 4 desserts listed, including a gluten free chocolate cake.

Al decided to have the “Sandy’s Breakfast Croissant” ($12) that included scrambled eggs, avocado, artichoke cream cheese, prosciutto, spinach and tomato. It did not come with anything else, and although he said it was good, he was still a little bit hungry when he was finished with it. He had a cup of the Americano coffee ($3.75) with it and when he asked for water, a large carafe and a glass was put on our table.

I ordered the Caprese Eggs Benny ($12) that was served on pieces of baguette, poached eggs, basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, tomato and balsamic reduction. Unfortunately, as tasty as it was it was served to me lukewarm and I did not finish it. I did not say anything to the delightful waitperson, but it was a disappointment. If the eggs had been hot – or even warm – I would have devoured the entire order, for the taste and presentation was very good. I had a chai tea latte ($4.75) with the breakfast and it was hot and good!

On the weekend the restaurant offers brunch boxes that consist of two coffees, two croissant breakfast sandwiches, fruit salad, two splits of French sparkling wine with orange juice to make mimosas. They are available from 9:00am-12:30 but I do not know the cost. Based on the $35 that our breakfast cost, I would suspect it is slightly higher than that.

Over all, the restaurant was clean; the service was good; the presentation was good but it is doubtful if I would return. At the time we ordered we were the only ones in the restaurant and the food should have been hot. It would have been nice if the sandwich had a few potatoes with it – there are herb roasted potatoes listed as a side on the menu, and I think that if Al had realized he would still be hungry after he finished the sandwich he might have ordered them. I also think that a refill of his coffee would have been a plus but once we ordered at the counter and our food was brought to us we had no more interaction with the waitperson. We will try a different restaurant next time.