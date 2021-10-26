Video: Oil Clean-Up Crew at Ocean Beach

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Text by Carson Davis

If you were on the beach this morning you might have spotted people in yellow vests picking through kelp. It appears the oil spill from LA, originating from Huntington Beach has reached Ocean Beach.

The team cleaned from the jetty to the pier. I spoke with a representative from the United States Coast Guard and within the next 72 hours there will be a series of assessments and checks to ensure no tarballs or dangerous chemicals are in the water.

Video by Charles Landon