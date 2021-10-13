UPS Driver Killed in Santee Plane Crash Was Steve Krueger of Ocean Beach

The driver of a UPS delivery truck who was killed when a small plane crashed into a Santee neighborhood on Monday has been identified as Steve Krueger of Ocean Beach.

Krueger, 61, had worked at the company for nearly 30 years. The company identified him as the victim of this freak accident.

Dr. Sugata Das, a cardiologist from Yuma, was the pilot and was also killed.

A moment of silence was held for Krueger’s by his UPS co-workers on Tuesday outside the UPS facility in Kearny Mesa where he worked. He was a graduate of Bonita Vista High School and attended San Diego State University, according to his Facebook page, which said he originally was from Milwaukee.

Colleagues left notes, flowers and a photo collage on and around Krueger’s car, which sat parked where he left it outside the UPS facility. A flag flew at half staff outside the building.

“Those who knew Steve said he took pride in his work, and his positive attitude and joyful laugh made the hardest days a little lighter. Steve was held in high regard and will be greatly missed,” a UPS spokesman said in a statement.

They say Krueger easily made friends wherever he went. He was kind, funny, and easy to talk to.

“People just gravitate to him and once they started a conversation with him, it would continue” said his brother, Jeff Krueger. “He was just a naturally likeable guy.”

Jeff jokes that it’s amazing his brother Steve always got his deliveries done because he loved chatting with the people along his route in Santee. They treated him like family, and for that – Jeff is grateful.

“Thanks for always being such great customers for my brother. You guys really made his job enjoyable, and he really enjoyed all of them.”

Everyone we spoke with Tuesday still can’t believe Krueger is gone… killed for being in the wrong place at the wrong time when the Cessna fell from the sky.

“I woke up this morning and I was just hoping it was a dream, but it’s not,” said Lauren Perry.

She rode in Krueger’s truck with him for two years as seasonal help around the holidays. When she heard a UPS driver had been killed in the crash, and saw where it happened, she knew it was Steve.

“I’m going to miss everything about him,” she said fighting back tears.

Lauren is not alone. At the UPS facility Steve worked out of, a moment of silence was held Tuesday morning. Also, around the county at 12:14 p.m., the time of the crash, fellow drivers got together to honor their co-worker. Some visited the crash site, where they stood quietly and shared hugs.

Everyone in disbelief that Steve is gone.

Jeff appreciates the love and support so many have shown since the tragic accident, but knows his brother is looking down and saying no more tears.

“He would want them to remember him in a positive way and not be sad, to be happy and think about all the good times. The times he made them laugh or something like that. That’s how he would want them to remember him.”

Jeff says his brother was planning to retire next year.

News sources:

CBS8

Pt Loma Monthly