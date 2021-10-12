Photographer for Original OB Rag Passes – Bruce Garnder RIP

One of the first great photographers for the original OB Rag, Bruce Gardner, has passed. Friends believe he was 70 years old.

Around 1974, Bruce joined the staff of the Rag as a photographer, and many of his black and whites made the front cover. He worked out of a garage which he had converted into a darkroom, across the street from where the rest of the staff worked. Those were the days when the Rag was published out of an old surfboard maker’s shed, in the backyard of an OB house near the coast.

When the Rag offices moved to Newport Avenue, Bruce could be found near the lay-out boards.

Later, after the original Rag folded, Bruce went north in the mid to late 1980s and mined gold out of the streams of the hills of the western Sierra. He had graduated from San Diego State and was an avid rock climber, until he suffered serious injuries in a fall while in college.

Bruce always wore his signature white cap and brown shirt. In the 2000’s, he lived in the eastern Sierras and worked at Mammoth Mountain. As an old friend used to say, ‘They threw away the mold when they made Bruce.’

Here is my favorite of Bruce’s photos – it’s of an undercover member of the SDPD Red Squad with multiple masks on so no one would recognize him, emerging from the back of a unit he had just raided.

Here are some Rag covers from the 1970s with photos by Bruce: