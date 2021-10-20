Point Loma Residents to Protest City Cutting Down Palm Trees – Thursday, Oct.21, 7:30am

Point Loma residents will be gathering Thursday morning at Newport Avenue and Santa Barbara to protest city crews cutting down Palm Trees. The gathering will begin at 7:30 am.

For the last two mornings, city crews have been out in the Point Loma neighborhood attempting to remove Palm Trees that have been determined to “obstruct” aircraft flight paths and airspace.

No permits have been made, no traffic or parking control signs have been put up, no planning boards or neighborhoods informed. All in the name of “emergency” and public safety.

Rag writer Geoff Page reported on what has been going on:

The City of San Diego is moving forward aggressively to cut down iconic and historic, tall palm trees on Newport Avenue, Santa Monica and Santa Barbara.

They are lying to the public saying it is because of a safety issue.

These are healthy trees — there is no safety issue whatsoever. But, when talking to the city’s forester, Brian Widener, it soon becomes clear that he is one of those people who believe if you repeat a lie over and over, people will eventually believe it is true. No matter how many times he says it is a safety issue, it is still not true.

The city is not only using public safety as an excuse, they are bypassing all the normal procedures for removing city trees by designating these as emergency removals. There is no emergency, the city just does not want to take the time to explain to the public why removals are necessary.

To add insult to injury, the city had the airport send residents a letter dated October 8 but not received until October 14, and it stated:

“The Tree(s) identified above are scheduled for removal by a City of San Diego contractor within the next few weeks.”

The tree removal crews showed up unannounced Tuesday, October 19 and began cutting a tree before a resident stopped them. This was not a contractor; these were City of San Diego employees.

Page continued:

The city tried again this morning [Wednesday] but was stopped by resident Tracy Van De Walker. This despite Widener telling this writer on the phone Tuesday that he would see to it the city placed the proper 72-hour No Parking signs and would have traffic control. Widener lied again.

Widener told Van DeWalker the city would be back Thursday morning and would bring the police to cite her if she interfered. … Anyone who cares about these historic palms should show up tomorrow at Santa Barbara and Newport to help stop this work.

Now, residents are trying to put a stop to this outrage; they’ve contacted Councilwoman Campbell and other authorities. But Thursday morning, they’re asking their fellow neighbors to join them at Newport and Santa Barbara to bring a halt to the needless killing of Point Loma’s signature Palm Trees.