Coast Repairs, ADUs, Replacing Car Parking and Public Input on New Library Design – OB Planning Board Report

By Geoff Page

The regular monthly meeting of the Ocean Beach Planning Board, Wednesday, October 6, appeared to have a busy agenda, but much of it took very little time. Some of it was clearly just procedural by the city and looked like a waste of tax dollars.

Action Items #1 and #2 – Emergency coastal repair permits

Sonja Olsen, City of San Diego Transportation Department planner, represented the city in the two action items that involved emergency repairs. It was not clear why a planner from the transportation department was called on to present these two repairs to coastal areas instead of an engineer involved in the work.

The first emergency repair was a large void area at the foot of Narragansett Ave. west of the Sea Spray Apartments. The work was done over a year ago. All the city was doing now was following the Coastal Development Permit Procedure it was able to put off under the emergency repair procedure.

The work involved was simply to fill the void with concrete and repair the steps at the end of the walkway. For this, the city is spending the money to go through the process simply to complete a procedure. This one does not appear to be the city’s fault.

The second emergency repair was at the end of Bermuda Ave. where a slope and a seawall were repaired. The city had received calls about a void at the top of the slope in March of this year. The city engineers evaluated it and concluded the void was compromising the seawall there.

The repairs were done in March. The city placed 68.5/Cubic Yards of concrete and 35/CY of sand slurry into the void and then restored the surface. The location does not now show any sign of this work. What Ms. Olsen was there for was a Site Development permit for the work.

This one seems even more wasteful since the city itself issues Site Development permits. Its hands are not tied as they are with the Coastal Commission.

The OBPB voted to approve both permit applications but really had no other choice as the work was already done.

Action Item #3 – Accessory Dwelling Unit

This item was a Coastal Development Permit application to convert a 269/SF former storage unit to an accessory dwelling unit. In truth, this was an illegal conversion that is being made legal now thanks to the complete relaxation of all rules involving additional dwelling units. This is one of the consequences of the new ADU rules. This took little time to discuss and passed.

Action Item #4 – Replacing car parking with bicycle parking

The action item was:

“The board will review a motion from the transportation committee to request a code update to the bicycle parking for car parking. This is a continuation of the discussion that occurred at the August Meeting. Motion: To request a code update to 142.0530 to include all commercial spaces and strike 1c to be replaced with secure bike facilities and not simply bike racks.”

As stated, this was discussed at the August meeting.

There was a long discussion about this idea of swapping car parking places for bicycle parking. This time the focus was on changing some of the language in the proposed code update. Instead of allowing just bicycle racks to satisfy the bicycle parking requirement, the suggested change would be to add secure bike facilities.

Bicycle theft is a concern in OB, as it is everywhere, and some on the board did not feel racks were secure enough. If a business was to be allowed to eliminate car parking, there needed to be a higher trade-off. Some kind of secure lockers or cabinets or something should be provided.

The larger argument about even allowing bike parking to replace car parking took up most of the time. Some believe the parking requirements for eating and drinking establishments are too onerous for a place like OB with limited parking in the downtown area. And unfair because the retail establishments have no parking requirements.

Allowing replacement of car parking with bike facilities would ease the parking requirements on some businesses. It would also encourage more people to come downtown without their cars. These arguments do make sense.

But, others argued that some businesses need the parking. It was mentioned that seniors are not riding downtown on bicycles. Much of OB and Point Loma is pretty hilly. The idea of riding a bike down those hills to have dinner and pedaling back up is not attractive to some. But, the advent of electric bikes might eliminate that problem.

One person in favor of the change mentioned that this was an optional thing for businesses, not a requirement. This seemed a bit naïve because what business would not want to take advantage of this considering the real estate they could then devote to more outdoor dining and not care about where anyone parks.

But, what finally put an end to the discussion was when it was pointed out the OBPB had not heard from the merchants about this. None had attended the meeting or contacted the board about it. There was a reluctance to take an action without hearing from the merchants so the item was tabled. The board plans to invite the OB Mainstreet Association to the next meeting for their input. It was curious why no one from the merchants group had attended either of the meetings to discuss this issue.

Action Item #5 – Proposed expansion of ADU and Junior ADUs development rules

The board had a discussion of the new state laws involving Accessory Dwelling Units and Junior Accessory Dwelling Units and the even more expansive city versions of these laws. In the end, they decided to table any action and attempt to get more information for the next meeting.

OB Library

Mary Cairns from the Friends of the Library spoke up during non-agenda public comment about progress on the library project. She explained that the budget included $1 million for design work and a $3 million anonymous donation for construction. One has to admire a person making such a big donation and not needing recognition for that largesse.

Cairns explained that she wants a public meeting to discuss the design. She said the city process only requires a presentation to the OBPB and nothing else. Apparently, there are plans underway for a meeting in November at the Water’s Edge Church on Sunset Cliffs Blvd. This will be an in-person meeting that will practice all the necessary COVID protocols. It was not known if this would also be an on-line meeting.