A Video Regarding the Direction I’d Like to See the World Go

by Ernie McCray

The other day,

in my backyard

on my patio,

I got to read a poem,

and say a few things

on a video,

regarding the direction

I’d like to see the world go.

Young folks,

my favorite folks,

were in the back of my mind

as I spoke,

as I’ve been

around young folks

for, seemingly,

a lifetime or so

doing stuff like

reading, writing

and arithmetic

and breaking the world we live in

down inch by inch,

letting it sink in

with a little prose and poetry

and sketches

and dance routines

and drawings and paintings

and a number of other things

that might come to our minds,

having a good time,

leaving me of the mind

that children

are representers of

what hope there is

for humankind,

a generation

that will

have to,

|more than any generation

before them,

bring a few

tired old

status quos

to an end,

to make up for

the overabundance

of isms

and sins

that have been

committed by generation

upon generation on end,

not to mention

that how well they

carry out such a mission

will depend

on the guidance

the adults in their lives

offer them

as our society

has manufactured

so many lies

we need to deconstruct for them,

highlighting the many truths

we need to share with them,

the paths

we need to pave for them,

all that to say

that preparing our children

to make the world better

is the direction

I’d like to see the world go.

That’s why I made

The video.

