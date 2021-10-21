A Perfectly Legal Free-For-All at the Foot of Newport in OB

By John Williams

In 2018’s Senate Bill 946 the state of California eliminated penalties for unlicensed street vendors offering products to the public while on public property.

It’s nice, I guess, if you’ve got responsibilities and this is how you earn.

OB has for many years been known for its Wednesday Farmers Market which started as something much closer to a market with fruits and vegetables, coffee, honey, etc., than the repetitive hand-crafted variety of jewelry and other sideways stuff available now.

And, it has spawned OBWFM Part 2: new vendors who aren’t buying “official” space in the OBTC designated area. These renegade vendors have appropriated space along the sidewalk at the end of Newport Avenue, and are offering for sale such rare items as rocks, ponchos, jewelry, sandals, pipes and some other even less well known things.

One vendor who had but a single small display on a small table and sat next to it on a small chair. He sold what appeared to be earrings dangling from a rectangle of cardboard. He said he’d had sales and that they were “good enough to bring me back.” He seemed to have been thrown off a bit when I initially asked whether he’d sold anything because he launched into a description of the quality products he offered.

“No,” I said, “not that, have you sold anything this morning?” It was 11:45 a.m., and he had. He said he‘d stay until about 9 p.m.

Did you need a shiny rock? Come on down!

Did you need a rock in a glass tube that has a shiny silver-looking band at the bottom? Come on down!

Earrings made of whatever is handy. Come on down!

Homemade smoked mole jerky? Come on down!

Guaranteed COVID-19 cures made from Play-doh. Come on down!

Lessons on finding your inner self? (I know I’m here somewhere!) [Says you.] Come on down!

Bathtub gin? Come on down!

The main things I got out of this experience of passing tables and looking at displayed items were questions I didn’t ask.

One thought went down the “Are you kidding? How could you possibly make enough money selling this shit to pay rent and eat? I can’t see gas money here.”

The second question has to do with the city. Isn’t it supposed to be collecting fees for licenses and isn’t someone supposed to be keeping track of sales tax.

The third question is how will OBTC make money if vendors don’t need licenses or authorized spaces?

Well, the cops say it isn’t up to them because of 946, and I guess they should know. Mayor Gloria says he endorses a plan being generated by some one. The city council rep, Dr. Jen, also endorses that same someone’s plan and also seems to be trying to deflect criticism onto the Health department which would have jurisdiction only if vendors sold edibles; she wants them to “tighten enforcement” in an area where that department has no authority.

I can’t see how her idea is of any value. Not quite sure what legislators were thinking with this.