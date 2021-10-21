Don’t Let Your Friends Decide Who Your Friends Are

By Edwin Decker

Dear Ed,

One of my acquaintances is a devoted Trump supporter. I don’t necessarily have a problem with that but some of my other friends are appalled by our relationship. They say that my friendship with him is a problem for them and that I should terminate if I want to continue being friends with them. I honestly don’t want to do that, but I am much closer to them and I frankly value their friendship more. Any suggestions?

Sincerely,

Sashona of Point Loma

Dear Sashona, when I was in 9th grade I befriended a kid who I will call Georgy Von Doofydork, so named because he brought nerdiness to levels previously unseen in the natural world. I’ve always been a bit of a dork myself, but Georgy was on another level.

For example, he was in high school band. And no, not as a trumpeter or flautist or even the big bass drum mallet guy. Nope, Georgy played the clarinet – an instrument that would suck the coolness from the soul of Lou Reed were his lips to even consider blowing into one. He carried it everywhere.

He was also just weird. He said weird things, had a weird walk, soft lisp, effeminate voice and an unnerving devotion to the group Air Supply, all of which made me (a nerd-adjacent kind-of fellow) love the crap out of him.

Georgy used to come up with all these wonderfully bizarre and dweeby things for us to do together. It was his idea that we go out onto the baseball field and catch butterflies. It’s true, while the cool kids were smoking cigarettes in the smoking lounge (yes, back then, we had an outdoor smoking lounge for students) Georgy and I would run onto the pitch and chase these majestic, winged monarchs like idiots. The few times we did catch a butterfly, we held ceremonies in their honor, with us kneeling and praying and saying goofy things like, “All hail the lepidoptera-God,” in plain view of the cool kids in the smoking lounge.

To us, this was a wildly good time. It didn’t occur to me that people would talk. And talk they did. I know this because being nerd-adjacent, I had friends who were cool-adjacent. One of these friends was a kid I’ll call Davey Wakeybake, due to our shared fondness of getting high whenever possible.

Being nerd-adjacent to his cool-adjacent, we were permitted to be friends. What was NOT permitted, however, was a cool-adjacent person being friends with a nerd-adjacent person who was friends with a full-blown dweeb. One day – a day that lives in my brain like a tumor of shame – Dave addressed the issue.

It was during gym class. Georgy and I were on the bleachers waiting our turn to climb the dreaded rope. I’m not sure if they even still have that anymore but it was basically a thick, marine-grade rope secured to the rafters on which you had to pull yourself up to the top. For goobers like Georgy and me, it was a nightmarish endeavor as our inability to even get off the ground was hilariously observed by the entire gym class.

When it was Georgy’s turn, he stood up slowly, mortified, and began walking toward the rope like it was a noose. It was then that Dave, who had been sitting behind us, got up and sat next to me. We were watching as George tried to pull himself up with his feeble, scrawny arms when Dave said, “You can’t hang out with him anymore. Not if you still want us to be friends.”

He went on to say that hanging out with Georgy was social suicide for both of us and, being a slave to acceptance, I made the decision to end the friendship. The next day, after the closing bell rang and everyone headed for the buses, I told Georgy we couldn’t be pals anymore.

“But why?” he asked.

Coward that I was, I didn’t have the balls to talk truth. I just mumbled some gobbledy-gook about how we had drifted apart and— ridden with guilt – stepped onto my bus, found a seat, and looked out the window as he stood dumbfounded.

A few months later, after realizing that I missed the Hell out of him, I tried to rekindle. But, it was too late. Dorkish as he was, he maintained his self-respect and told me to pound ground. It was my turn to be devastated and I swore then that I would never let another person tell me who I am allowed to be friends with.

The point being, Sashona, to Hell with anybody that would hold your friendship ransom like that. If a friend won’t be your friend because of another friend you happen to be friendly with, then it is probably their friendship you need to unfriend.

Edwin Decker (of Ocean Beach) is not a licensed therapist or psychologist. In fact, his only qualification is the 25-plus years as a bartender listening to the liver-aching of desperados and dipsomaniacs. Heed his advice at your peril.

Send questions to ed@edwindecker.com