OB Town Council Membership Elects 5 New Board Members

Over the past week or so, members of the Ocean Beach Town Council elected five new directors to its board. And they are:

Tracy Dezenzo

Mara Cunningham

Deanna Polk

Anna Firicano

Gregory Winter

The announcement was made on the OBTC facebook page and was called a “record turnout” in a special election held after many community leaders demanded one.

The OB Rag wants to congratulate and welcome the new directors. And we also wish you the best of luck and urge you to help unravel and resolve the current crisis within the OB Town Council.