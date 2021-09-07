OB Town Council Membership Elects 5 New Board Members

Over the past week or so, members of the Ocean Beach Town Council elected five new directors to its board. And they are:
- Tracy Dezenzo
- Mara Cunningham
- Deanna Polk
- Anna Firicano
- Gregory Winter
The announcement was made on the OBTC facebook page and was called a “record turnout” in a special election held after many community leaders demanded one.
The OB Rag wants to congratulate and welcome the new directors. And we also wish you the best of luck and urge you to help unravel and resolve the current crisis within the OB Town Council.
Thank you to all who voted.
I’m excited to get to work on the year end fund raising initiatives. So many great events happen between now and the end of the year and it takes an OB/PL army of volunteers to pull them off. If anyone would like to help out at any one of the community events, now is the time to let the Town Council know. Planning is already in the works.
Congratulations ??
LOL
That was Congratulations with a smiley face & confetti defaulted to two question marks.
GREAT to see Jim Musgrove’s name is NOT on the list. Good work, OB.
Stacie Woehrle needs to resign. Now that the board has filled their seats, perhaps she finally will. All of OB knows that Mark Winkie’s personal indiscretion was also her personal indiscretion. A few board members used it as a way to remove Mark (suggesting his leadership was in question), while others resigned due to the double standard. And while it happened, Stacie sat silent. Even when she was directly asked to resign by other board members at the closed meeting in July. Crickets. She quietly watched as Mark took the fall even though she was equally accountable. Either both of them should still be on the board or neither of them should be. (and none of this drama would have happened). As long as she remains, our community will repeatedly be reminded of this stain on the OBTC.
“Personal indiscretion”? What century are we living in? Why are you even writing about personal actions of other adults? Were you personally hurt or damaged by their actions? C’mon, grow up!
I’m very excited to have new people in the board and I always look forward to the volunteer opportunities. This year, however, the question comes to mind: Who’s husband will she sleep with next? As long as she is on the board, there are several of our local community members who will be boycotting the service that we normally love to engage in. Does anybody think that Stacie will finally do the right thing and step aside, so that we can feel comfortable in our good deeds?
Please see my comment above.
After all this time and all that has been said, we finally see what the “indiscretion” might have been – somebody slept with somebody else! Oh, the shame and stain on our community!
Grow up, people. Unless there were elements of coercion or harassment, this matters only to the individuals, their partners and their families. And, by the way, if this was an issue serious enough to involve the entire community and the body of a community organization, why all the coy shrouding of the depraved act? Some of us are adults, I think.
Well said Mr. Webb…..
The RAG should not be a place to publicize indiscretions.
Move on people!
I probably should have added “maybe” to my last sentence.
That’s what this was all about?! What the hell, is the OBTC made up of Puritans? How did anything like this affect Winkie’s service to the community? This is ridiculous.
Wow! An affair led to this?!? Shameful.
Just out of curiosity, what event planning company is used for OB Town Council events?
The rag should really stop encouraging this nonsense to continue. The entire episode was supposedly over some board members improperly forcing Mark to resign over personal behavior and losing sight of what’s best for the community.
So how about we all take a bit of our own advice and lay off the personal matters and continued attacks on OBTC. It serves no one.
“The entire episode was supposedly over some board members improperly forcing Mark to resign over personal matters.” Exactly. The action doesn’t/shouldn’t matter. What upsets many is how it was handed out unevenly. The board has its numbers back up, we’re at the end of this episode, so it’s time for the other party to step down.
Jiminey Cricket On A Motorscooter! All this drama over THAT?
Mishandled, I’d agree, but yeah… time to move on.
Good Luck to the new board members, and congrats on your wins.