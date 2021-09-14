Coastal Commission Gives Tentative Approval to Airport’s $3B Expansion of Terminal 1: 4X Current Size, 30 Gates and 40M Passengers

The California Coastal Commission has just given the San Diego International Airport the go-ahead to begin construction of the $3 billion “expansion” plan for Terminal 1. The expanded terminal will replace the current Terminal 1, built in 1967.

The tentatively-approved plan calls for the demolition of the existing 336,000-square-foot, 19-gate Terminal 1 building, and replacing it with a structure three times its size and designed to serve 40 million passengers by 2040. The new building will be 1.2 million-square-feet housing 30 gates. The airport’s record level of 25 million passengers was just reached in 2019.

Also a new 5,500-space parking garage is planned plus the relocation of the existing taxiway and construction of a second taxiway to allow for easier movement of arriving and departing aircraft.

The Coastal Commission’s approval was tentative in terms that it raised concerns about environmental issues, such as greenhouse gas emissions, potential flooding due to sea level rise and increased traffic congestion. The Commission imposed a number of conditions designed to minimize the impacts of the project. Plus it leaned on the Airport to get it together on a mass transit connect.

Construction could begin in November, with the first 19 gates in the new terminal expected to open in 2025. The demolition of the old terminal would follow, with the additional 11 gates ready to debut by 2027.

According to U-T reporter Lori Weisberg:

The Coastal Commission staff noted its strong support of a direct transit connection to the airport, such as a people mover, which it said would go a long way toward easing inevitable traffic congestion. As a special condition, it is requiring the airport to identify the specific location it plans to set aside for a future on-airport transit station, to be generally located on the west side of the Terminal 1 parking structure.

In the short term, the commission specified that it wants the Airport Authority to follow through on its commitment to provide free shuttle sendee between the Old Town Transit Center and the airport. The shuttle, including a plan for its hours and frequency of operation, should be implemented no later than Dec. 1, the commission said. Airport Authority CEO Kim Becker told commissioners that the all-electric shuttles, which are being financed with airport funds, will launch sendee Nov. 21, with two to four buses at first.

Also, Weisberg reported:

“Two key hurdles have to be cleared before construction can start, said Dennis Probst, vice president of development for the airport”

The Airport Authority is awaiting expected approval by the Federal Aviation Administration of a federal-level environmental impact analysis.

In October, the Airport Authority is expected to approve two major design and construction contracts for the terminal, related roadways and airfield improvements.

Key to the success of the $3 billion project and the ability to handle 40 million passengers in twenty years “are a number of planned roadway improvements.”

a new three-lane airport access road from Laurel Street and North Harbor Drive that airport planners say would remove 45,000 vehicle trips per day from Harbor Drive.

The airport will also reserve right-of-way for a future three-lane outbound roadway.

The airport is also working with the San Diego Association of Governments and the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System on “an ambitious plan to eventually deliver a high-speed transit connection to Terminals 1 and 2.”

The linchpin of bringing a people mover to the airport is development of a “Grand Central Station” that would likely be located on the Navy’s 70-acre Old Town Complex, commonly known as NAVWAR. The Navy and SANDAG have been jointly working on the project for some time, but it is not a done deal.

Weisberg quoted Coastal Commission Vice Chair Donne Brownsey, who “did not mince words in describing the current condition of San Diego’s Terminal 1.”

“I think I speak probably for a lot of travelers that fly in and out of the San Diego airport at my joy that you’re going to be building a new terminal. Don’t take this personally, but there’s only one way to describe San Diego airport terminal (1) on a Friday, which is a mosh pit — wall to wall people, not enough facilities. And let’s just say I’m very happy to know in the future there will be a new terminal in San Diego.”

“I realty see this as a super positive development. If you’ve ever flown in and out of Portland, it is so great because you just jump on their version of the metro and it’s just such a quick, easy and inexpensive and certainty a much better option in terms of greenhouse gases. And here you have proximity, which is realty positive.”

In its report to the commissioners, the staff noted that the Airport Authority had previously erred by commencing a number of projects on the redevelopment site without having first gotten commission approval. Among them were a 70,762-square-foot facility maintenance department building, a 3-million-gallon underground cistern, and conversion of a long-term public parking lot to employee parking.

Becker apologized to the commission for what she said were “missteps” stemming from a misinterpretation of the state Coastal Act.

“Upon learning of this, I immediately called for a comprehensive review of all of the authority’s capital projects and instructed our team to disclose our mistakes to the commission’s executive director,” Becker said. “I instituted new procedures in coordination with your staff to ensure this never happens again.”

Because of earlier violations by the staff of the Airport Authority stemming from a misinterpretation of the state Coastal Act, the Commission imposed some additional requirements: