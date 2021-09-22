90% of San Diego Cops Say They Would Rather Be Fired Than Fired Upon

This is satire
Roughly nine out of 10 members of the San Diego Police Officers Association who responded to a recent survey say they would rather be fired than fired upon.
733 current officers took the poll, conducted by the Police Officers Association, and 45% responded that they cannot comply with the Department’s requirements that they conduct patrols and risk being killed or wounded by gunfire. And roughly 65% said they would consider resigning from their jobs if the city and the department forced them to go out on patrol.
In fact, they say, 35 San Diego police officers have died in the line of duty since the force was created, and they do not intend to add their names to the hallowed list. The SDPD was first formed in 1889.
Of those 35 deaths of officers, 20 were caused by gunfire. Officers point to those numbers and claim it’s too dangerous to be a police officer and first responder. One death of an officer in 1918 during the flu pandemic was tagged as “Duty related illness.”
SDPOA President Jack Schaeffer said the questionnaire drew hundreds more respondents than usual which indicates the topic of being shot at is one of intense interest to the city’s law enforcement corps. “So it’s obviously something that’s on their minds and that they have strong opinions about,” he explained.
In negotiations with the city, the police union has taken a stand against mandatory patrolling. The SDPOA’s leaders “want options,” such as regular assignments at a desk, watching surveillance cameras, and directing traffic in lieu of obligatory first responding, Schaeffer said.
One officer on a facebook post called the issue “the hill to die on, because I promise you if ‘WE THE PEOPLE’ lose this fight against being shot at, there won’t be another hill to fight on.”
The lawman, who identified himself as a 16-year member of the SDPD, opined that like-minded members of the department “have to be willing to get fired from this job to secure (their) rights and stand by (their) convictions.”
This is satire but it’s probably not too far off. My dad’s dad was a cop. I’ve had neighbors growing up who were cops, a close friend who used to be a Sherriff’s deputy. A close friend of my mom’s is retired SDPD (and now she’s a progressive activist) While all of these people were among the good cops, they’ve all indicated as much that if they truly felt threatened they’d be willing to possibly lose their jobs and deal with the legal consequences.
This post was almost word-for-word from a KUSI report.
And of course, when KUSI says “90%” of cops – is totally misleading; most cops didn’t take the survey / poll; only 730+ out of 1800 officers?
It really comes down to when is it/is it not reasonable for a cop to feel threatened and who would make that determination?