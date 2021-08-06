Town Council Prez Corey Bruins Responds to Crisis and Double Downs

The OB Rag today received the following letter from current OB Town Council president, Corey Bruins, who also included a copy of the letter the board sent then-president Mark Winkie on July 6:

August 6, 2021

To Whom It May Concern:

I write primarily to the signers of the letter sent to the OBTC on August 5th to address two key points: 1) the untrue narrative that Mark was ‘forced’ to resign in a manner out of accordance with the organization’s bylaws, and 2) the concept of holding a special election to fill the four vacancies on the board.

Regarding Mark’s resignation:

Some members of the board lost confidence in Mark’s ability to continue to effectively, and without significant bias, lead as President, and a Director, of the OBTC.

Subsequently, by their own will and volition, some members of the board (myself included) chose to sign a letter addressed to Mark. Mark had communicated that if we lost confidence in him, he would resign. In this letter, the signees simply requested that he do so.

Mark was free to respond to this letter however he chose. Mark communicated to some of us that he did not want to create an additional amount of undue stress on the volunteer board by requiring the board to invoke the Involuntary Resignation provision in the bylaws (see Article IV, Section 5, Point B).

Under no weight or mandate of organizational action, implied or otherwise, Mark replied to my email containing the letter, and tendered his resignation.

The specificity or generality of any signee’s rationale for losing confidence in Mark, and the timeline at which they came to their conclusions, are their own.

I can clarify that the collective notion of asking Mark to resign stemmed directly from each individual’s own experience of Mark in his capacity as President of the organization, and was not in reaction to anything in Mark’s personal life.

The communications referenced above are attached to this letter for your reference.

Regarding holding a special election:

Our bylaws are explicitly clear about the pathway the board is to take in filling vacant director seats (see Article IV, Section 6, Point B). In accordance with the bylaws, the board will appoint four individuals to fill the vacancies. Those individuals will then serve out the prior Director’s term (all four terms end January 2022). To remain on the Board they will have to run in the Annual Public Election along with any other interested parties.

If elected then, they would serve the full 2 year term. …

Respectfully,

Corey Bruins

President

Ocean Beach Town Council

Letter to Mark Winkie, July 6

July 6, 2021

Mark Winkie

President

Ocean Beach Town Council

CC: OBTC Board of Directors

Dear Mark,

As Members of the Board of Directors of the OBTC, we respectfully ask for your resignation from the Board of the Ocean Beach Town Council.

Recently, you conveyed to some of us that if we lost confidence in your ability to effectively lead our Town Council, both internally, and externally in the community, that you would step down.

It’s challenging to ask someone to resign, but we collectively agree that it’s best for the organization to move forward with cohesiveness and new leadership.

You have contributed a great deal in the six years you have served on the Board as Vice President and President of the OBTC. We sincerely appreciate your many contributions and

thank you for your dedicated service to the community.

Respectfully,

Corey Dylan Bruins, Treasurer

Cameron Reid, Corresponding Secretary

Stephanie Logan, Recording Secretary

Isaac Darby

Gary Gartner

Scott Grace

Connor Harrington

Trudy Levenson

Aaron Null

Christie Romano