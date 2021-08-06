Town Council Prez Corey Bruins Responds to Crisis and Double Downs

The OB Rag today received the following letter from current OB Town Council president, Corey Bruins, who also included a copy of the letter the board sent then-president Mark Winkie on July 6:
August 6, 2021
To Whom It May Concern:
I write primarily to the signers of the letter sent to the OBTC on August 5th to address two key points: 1) the untrue narrative that Mark was ‘forced’ to resign in a manner out of accordance with the organization’s bylaws, and 2) the concept of holding a special election to fill the four vacancies on the board.
Regarding Mark’s resignation:
Some members of the board lost confidence in Mark’s ability to continue to effectively, and without significant bias, lead as President, and a Director, of the OBTC.
Subsequently, by their own will and volition, some members of the board (myself included) chose to sign a letter addressed to Mark. Mark had communicated that if we lost confidence in him, he would resign. In this letter, the signees simply requested that he do so.
Mark was free to respond to this letter however he chose. Mark communicated to some of us that he did not want to create an additional amount of undue stress on the volunteer board by requiring the board to invoke the Involuntary Resignation provision in the bylaws (see Article IV, Section 5, Point B).
Under no weight or mandate of organizational action, implied or otherwise, Mark replied to my email containing the letter, and tendered his resignation.
The specificity or generality of any signee’s rationale for losing confidence in Mark, and the timeline at which they came to their conclusions, are their own.
I can clarify that the collective notion of asking Mark to resign stemmed directly from each individual’s own experience of Mark in his capacity as President of the organization, and was not in reaction to anything in Mark’s personal life.
The communications referenced above are attached to this letter for your reference.
Regarding holding a special election:
Our bylaws are explicitly clear about the pathway the board is to take in filling vacant director seats (see Article IV, Section 6, Point B). In accordance with the bylaws, the board will appoint four individuals to fill the vacancies. Those individuals will then serve out the prior Director’s term (all four terms end January 2022). To remain on the Board they will have to run in the Annual Public Election along with any other interested parties.
If elected then, they would serve the full 2 year term. …
Respectfully,
Corey Bruins
President
Ocean Beach Town Council
Letter to Mark Winkie, July 6
July 6, 2021
Mark Winkie
President
Ocean Beach Town Council
CC: OBTC Board of Directors
Dear Mark,
As Members of the Board of Directors of the OBTC, we respectfully ask for your resignation from the Board of the Ocean Beach Town Council.
Recently, you conveyed to some of us that if we lost confidence in your ability to effectively lead our Town Council, both internally, and externally in the community, that you would step down.
It’s challenging to ask someone to resign, but we collectively agree that it’s best for the organization to move forward with cohesiveness and new leadership.
You have contributed a great deal in the six years you have served on the Board as Vice President and President of the OBTC. We sincerely appreciate your many contributions and
thank you for your dedicated service to the community.
Respectfully,
Corey Dylan Bruins, Treasurer
Cameron Reid, Corresponding Secretary
Stephanie Logan, Recording Secretary
Isaac Darby
Gary Gartner
Scott Grace
Connor Harrington
Trudy Levenson
Aaron Null
Christie Romano
Ok then if it “was not in reaction to anything in Mark’s personal life,” why did so many people “lose confidence” in Winkie? There is no reason why the OBTC can’t explain what happened if it had nothing to do with his personal life, because personal matters would be the only reason to not do so. Someone on the Town Council needs to speak up.
I smell a coup. Why not go public with the reason for a no confidence vote if it was not something personal? There should be a vote for the vacancies, I don’t trust Corey to fill the positions with anybody other than his cronies!
I wanted to post Corey’s response without comment within the article. But, here, is another matter. There are so many holes and issues with the letter that I will only raise a few.
First, it’s notable that Corey is the only one who signed it, whereas on obtc facebook, it was stated “the board” would respond to Susan and others.
Second, clearly, Corey is double-downing; he takes no responsibility for the loss of trust now exhibited by many community leaders – he doesn’t even acknowledge it or the crisis; he continues his positions on Mark and the appointment of new members.
Third, it doesn’t address the manner in which Mark was forced out, only to say he resigned “voluntarily.” Is that why so many people are now upset?
Fourth, there is still no explanation of how and why Corey is now president. And he makes no comment or reference to the 2 board members who resigned in protest, including one of the signers to the letter to Mark.
Five, he makes no concession at all to the demand for a “membership-based” election for the 4 empty seats. None, whatsoever.
This is an unprecedented situation for the town council. It needs Corey to step down and a “care-taker” council to take over.
Sadly, the OB Rag removed the free ad we’ve been running for the town council ever since the beginning of the pandemic. We cannot in good faith advertise for an organization that is ignoring the will of the community.
Here is a link to the document I sent Frank, which includes a copy of Mark’s resignation.
https://obtowncouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/2021-08-06-Letter-regarding-Resignations.pdf
All Mark said: “The majority has spoken, I resign my post as President and Boardmember immediately. It has been both an honor and pleasure serving with you on the Board.”
Doesn’t answer everyone’s question.
A full on witch hunt! This is sad. Just read the facts in the letters and stop reading into it like its some machiavellian scheme. Its a volunteer board trying to help the community, not the board of an oil company.
It’s no big deal, don’t worry about it. If it’s no big deal, why so cryptic?
Mark Winkie has been an excellent advocate for the community, a calm and deliberate moderator, and I don’t believe for a second that in a few short months, 9 directors independently went from electing him to lead the OBTC, to having no faith in his ability to serve. I have not lost faith in his ability to serve. I have leftovers in my fridge older than some of these directors’ time in OB.
We’re supposed to believe that the recent surfacing of his personal actions was just a coincidence.
Anyhow. it’s pretty clear this is going nowhere, no one is going to admit that they screwed up.. It’s unfortunate decisions were made in haste and couldn’t wait for calmer heads to prevail.
Mark Winkie will continue to be a worthy advocate for OB in some form, and hopefully the OBTC will as well.
The fellow with the haircut already posted his “President” position in his bio on Instagram, which arguably shows the childlike narcissism going on here in addition to the rest…