PLNU President: In-Person Learning at Point Loma Nazarene

Our COVID-19 plans will be under constant review and evaluation before and during the semester.

By Bob Brower /Op-Ed San Diego Union-Tribune / Aug. 11, 2021

Brower is president of Point Loma Nazarene University. He lives in Point Loma.

“What is fall semester going to look like?” has been my most frequently asked question at Point Loma Nazarene University over the past few months. It’s a question I’ve been answering with hope as we anticipate a return to a more traditional educational model.

However, our planned full return still requires a caveat. Providing a higher education experience that is both safe and rewarding requires reasoned judgment, sound counsel and collaboration, and the humility to adjust plans to what is being learned and experienced through the pandemic. The reality is that our plans will be under constant review, evaluation, and, most likely, redevelopment before and during the semester.

First, it is important to note that PLNU will continue to align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance for higher education, the California Department of Public Health and local public health orders as we prioritize the health and safety of our students, staff and faculty. We expect our employees and students to be familiar with current guidelines and conduct themselves accordingly.

