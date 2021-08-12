Black Thespians, Tellers of Their People’s Stories

by Ernie McCray

I think of

the Black thespians

of old

who,

like minors

shaking ore

in water

panning for gold,

separated

the top grades

from what might be “fool’s gold,”

seeking ways

to get their people’s stories told

authentically,

taking into consideration

White performers

had, since the beginning of

the early 19th Century,

portrayed Negroes

on stage

in blackface.

Oh, they would

dance and prance

just a

Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Da-ing

and Mammy-ing

all over the place.

And the Black actors

and actresses

of those days

had to pave their way

to the world’s stage

performing in similar ways

as, of course,

the opportunities

to ply their trade

were slight,

dim as the deep blue darkness

of midnight.

But they kept mining,

kept sifting through

the sediments,

getting at the true essence

of black humanity,

that Black folks

are human beings

like every other breathing soul

and overtime

their descendants

have gifted the world

with the most precious of nuggets,

stories that,

rather than demean,

humanize.

Dramas of:

a family living on

Chicago’s South Side,

struggling mightily to survive,

arguing, trying to decide

how to spend money

left to them

by a husband and father who had died;

a marvelous comedic mind

sharing the tragic circumstances

surrounding him setting himself on fire,

in a manner that makes you laugh until you cry;

colored girls

confronting racism and sexism

and contemplating

committing suicide;

soldiers, “brothers in arms,”

burdened by self-hate

and racist attitudes

they find hard to set aside;

a woman

and her children

running excitedly

to greet a husband and father

making his way to them

hobbling on crutches, returning,

after spending months in prison,

for stealing a ham

to feed his family…

So what

the Black actors

and Black actresses mine

|is priceless,

a labor that

offers humankind

a mirror in which

to look at ourselves

and change

how we see each other

and hear each other

and feel for each other

in the depths

of our hearts and souls.

Along these lines

Black thespians

have, for centuries,

like those who work in mines,

had their sights

forever set

on striking gold.