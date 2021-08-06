Open Letter to OB Town Council Signed by 22 Community Leaders Calls for ‘Membership-Wide’ Election and Transparency Over Former President’s Departure

The following was received by the OB Rag this morning, August 6:

An Open Letter to the Ocean Beach Town Council

August 5, 2021

As members and leaders of the Ocean Beach community, we are deeply concerned with the recent Ocean Beach Town Council (OBTC) board vacancies. Members of the OBTC voted for a new slate of board members in February, and already there are four vacancies and a lack of transparency over the board’s request that Mark Winkie resign as president. This is especially puzzling since the board re-elected Mark as president just a few months ago.

Despite questions about board member departures this past month, OBTC failed to quell community concerns at its July public meeting . A few hours before the public meeting, OBTC sent out an agenda and call for candidates without explaining the sudden vacancies. OBTC further stated its intent to fill the vacancies through its internal appointment process.

But at the public meeting, not a word was said to explain a new president and three vacancies. The decision to request Mark’s resignation was called into question and echoed by several former board members and members of the community, including a recently resigned board member who protested the decision. OBTC stated it would address the community’s concerns. Yet eight days later, OBTC remains silent.

This silence, together with the board’s controversial behavior, has caused a crisis of confidence in one of our community’s most important civic organizations.

In light of recent circumstances, we call upon OBTC to hold a membership-wide election rather than privately appointing so many vacant seats. We further ask that the board address the community’s concerns about Mark’s departure. Only by airing these issues and allowing the community to be involved in the election can OBTC begin to re-establish trust.

(Signed:)

Arlene Fink (former OBTC board member/resource dev.chair, OBWC member, OB volunteer )

Keith Fink (former OBTC treasurer/active civic volunteer)

Jim Musgrove (former OBTC President, current President The Peninsula Alliance)

Laura Dennison (Friends of the OB Library)

Jill Kent (former OBTC vice president)

Daniel Grofer (former OBTC membership chair)

Mel Roark (former OBTC board member, VP, The Peninsula Alliance)

Claudia Jack (former OBTC board member, former OBMA member and community advocate)

Susan Winkie (OB Business owner, Lifetime OBWC member, active civic volunteer)

Christie Romano (former board member/ Member OBMA/active civic volunteer)

Anthony Romano (local business owner/Member OBMA)

Sherra Heavener (community member/local employee)

Kim Musgrove (Homeowner, The Peninsula Alliance board member, active civic volunteer)

Nicole Ueno (former OBTC board member- current OBCDC member)

Craig Klein( (business owner- OB resident)

Mandy Havlick (Peninsula Community Planning Board member- community advocate)

Julie Klein (OB Business owner, Resident, active civic volunteer)

Dan Dennison (OB Business owner, Realtor, Resident and active civic volunteer)

Alison Lyons (former OBWC President, active civic volunteer)

Mike James (former OBTC President and board member, active civic volunteer)

Ken Moss (former OBTC member, active civic volunteer)

Kevin Hastings (OB Resident, OBPB board member, active civic volunteer)

*All persons have signed in their individual capacities and not on behalf of any organization with which they are affiliated.