Join Surfrider for Beach and Street Cleanup at the Ocean Beach Pier – Sat., Aug. 7

Beach Cleanup – Ocean Beach Pier

Saturday, August 07 2021 @ 9:00 am – 11:00 am

Ocean Beach Veteran’s Plaza, 1900 Ocean Front St, San Diego, CA 92107, USA

Join Surfrider Foundation for a beach and street cleanup at Ocean Beach Pier.

Meet at Ocean Beach Veterans’ Plaza, just south of the lifeguard station where Abbot St. meets Newport Ave. If there is another event on the grass, we’ll be on the beach nearby. Just look for the blue Surfrider tent!

Beach Cleanup Information

Meet at the location described, and look for the blue Surfrider tent. That’s where you’ll start your morning by signing in and borrowing cleanup supplies.

We will have supplies on hand, but please bring your own as our supplies are limited. By bringing your own reusable gloves, reusable bag/bucket and/or reusable water bottle, you help us create zero waste at our cleanups.

Please wear comfortable clothes, closed-toed shoes and sunscreen. All volunteers (individuals as well as groups) are welcome to participate and must sign this liability waiver (select San Diego Chapter as your chapter/club)

Volunteers under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian sign a liability waiver before the minor can participate.

If you have a group of 20 or more people, please contact beachcleanups@surfridersd.org prior to the cleanup.

As a volunteer, you play an active role in determining the sources of trash on our beaches. During the cleanup, please be prepared to fill out a data card detailing the types of trash that you collected, and make sure to have your trash weighed when you return to the registration table at the end of the cleanup. Preview our data card here.

Weather Cancellation Policy

If it is lightly raining, we will hold the cleanup. If there are heavy rains, we will cancel the cleanup. To check the status of a cleanup, please see the Surfrider San Diego County events calendar or visit us on social media.

For additional information, please contact beachcleanups@surfridersd.org