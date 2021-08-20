OB ‘Off the Rails’ Anti-Vaxxer Made Fun of By Stephen Colbert

Comedian Stephen Colbert had fun the other night on his Late Show making fun of “Cali Nuts”, including our very own OBcean Matt Baker who went off the rails at a County Board of Supervisors’ meeting.

