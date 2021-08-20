OB ‘Off the Rails’ Anti-Vaxxer Made Fun of By Stephen Colbert

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Comedian Stephen Colbert had fun the other night on his Late Show making fun of “Cali Nuts”, including our very own OBcean Matt Baker who went off the rails at a County Board of Supervisors’ meeting.