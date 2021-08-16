Family of Fridoon Nehad Settles Unjustified Police Killing Lawsuit With San Diego for $3Million

Editordude: A case that we’ve followed for years of an unjustified fatal shooting by a San Diego police officer has reached some level of resolution. Fridoon Nehad was shot to death near midnight on April 30, 2015 by officer Neal Browder in the Midway. Nehad’s family filed a lawsuit which the city just settled for $3 million. Here is the U-T report.



By Greg Moran / San Diego Union-Tribune / Aug. 13, 2021

A civil rights lawsuit filed by the family of a man who was shot to death by a San Diego police officer in a Midway District alley in 2015 has ended with a multimillion-dollar settlement, marking a conclusion to one of the city’s most controversial police shootings.

The family of Fridoon Nehad, who was 42 when he was shot by Officer Neal Browder just after midnight on April 30, 2015, will receive $3 million under the terms of the agreement filed in court Friday. The settlement must still be approved by the San Diego City Council, which is on recess and not scheduled to meet until September.

Nehad’s family had always contended that the shooting was unnecessary, and in their lawsuit had pushed the claim that San Diego had a long history of “whitewashing” police shooting investigations, with officers facing little or no discipline for their actions.

Dan Miller, the lawyer for the family, said after years of litigation the city ultimately saw fit to end the case. “This was a tragedy that resulted from the unjustified shooting of an unarmed man,” he said. “We are pleased that the City has belatedly decided to step up and resolve the case.”

A spokeswoman for City Attorney Mara Elliott declined to comment on the settlement while the City Council action is pending.

Nehad’s family filed the civil rights suit against the city in federal court in June 2015, contending among other things that Nehad posed no reasonable threat to Browder when he was shot. An investigation showed that Browder was 17 feet away from Nehad when he opened fire.

For the balance – go here.